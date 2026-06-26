Can an Unknown Seahawk Like Ja’Markis Weston Rise in 2026?

The Seattle Seahawks have proven that players can be successful through many factors. A contributor doesn’t have to be the star player that was selected high in the NFL Draft or a multi-time Pro-Bowler traded from another team. Oftentimes, a contributor can be an undervalued player who has risen to the occasion. The Seahawks saw this from a former undrafted player like Ty Okada, filling in as a backup but quickly becoming a reliable starter once given a chance. A chance is all a player needs at times. This 2026 NFL Season might be an opportunity for second-year former undrafted linebacker Ja’Markis Weston.

From College to Second Year with Seahawks

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; One of the corners of the stadium that reads This Is The Swamp between the Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Weston arrived at the University of Florida as a highly sought-after high school athlete over Penn State and Tennessee. As a result, he was able to play at wide receiver and linebacker several times early in his collegiate career. Weston, throughout his time with the Gators, was on special teams and as a backup linebacker and got some reps at defensive end.

He ended as an undrafted prospect during the 2025 NFL Draft, but his testing and speed impressed several teams, including the New York Jets to start his professional career. He played three regular-season games while accounting for two tackles. He was waived by the Jets in late November and signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad in early December.

What Weston Brings to the Seahawks

Weston was among the 15 players signed to future contracts back in February. His biggest contributions through his college and one year in the league was on special teams. What Weston does possess is solid endurance, agility and efficiency to make an open-field tackle. He doesn’t have the speed or lean body to be a main gunner for punt and kickoff coverage, but his power and surprising athleticism define him as reliable.

Among his best attributes are his perseverance and his desire to be more efficient. In order to get a roster or practice squad spot for the Seahawks, Weston would have to be a contributor on the defensive side of the ball as well. He might also be useful as a powerful blocker if he made some appearances at wide receiver.

Could Weston Find Himself on a Roster​?

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) speaks during the Super Bowl LX trophy celebration at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Players like Weston don’t get many opportunities to get on an NFL roster. He doesn’t possess the experience and overall talent to consistently contribute on the defensive side of the ball. Weston does, however, possess a well-balanced display of athleticism, great contributions at special teams, and experience throughout the field on both sides of the ball. It is not likely that Weston makes the 53-man roster due to his lack of expertise at a position.

What he could be is an overall versatile tool on the practice squad. He has played reps at linebacker, pass rusher, and wide receiver, as early as his time with the Florida Gators. Weston’s best chance is to provide multiple roles and then develop himself with the team throughout the season under elite defensive coaches.

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