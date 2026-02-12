Seahawks Lock Down 15 Futures Players For 2026
It hasn't even been a week since the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots, but the franchise is already locking down some of its practice squad players for 2026.
The Seahawks announced that they signed 15 players to futures contracts on Thursday, preventing them from becoming free agents and negotiating with other teams this offseason. If they weren't signed, they would have immediately been able to talk with other franchises at the season's end.
Here's a list of the players the Seahawks signed on Thursday.
- RB Cam Akers
- WR Tyrone Broden
- T Logan Brown
- WR Montorie Foster
- CB Tyler Hall
- S Maxen Hook
- RB Velus Jones Jr.
- C Federico Maranges
- LB Chris Paul Jr.
- LB Jamie Sheriff
- NT J.R. Singleton
- NT Bubba Thomas
- LB Ja'Markis Weston
- WR Ricky White III
- RB Jacardia Wright
Akers and Jones Jr. were elevated from the practice squad for Super Bowl LX, but neither appeared in the game. The Seahawks got all their running back work from Kenneth Walker III (27 carries, 135 yards) and George Holani (two carries, six yards).
White is one of the Seahawks' draft picks from the 2025 draft, taking him 238th overall (seventh round). He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the team was able to keep him around all season on the practice squad.
Sheriff was a preseason standout in 2024 after going undrafted out of South Alabama. He had a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers last season, but eventually returned to the Seahawks and has been with the team ever since.
If Seattle opts not to re-sign a lower-priority free agent like pass-rusher Boye Mafe this offseason, that could open up avenues for Sheriff to have a role in the defense next season. He only played 15 special teams snaps this season, but Sheriff has shown upside in his limited NFL action.
In addition to Mafe, the Seahawks have a number of critical free agents who either need to be re-signed or replaced. All of the futures contract players will already have familiarity with the Seahawks' system, culture and schemes. That could allow them to step in.
The Seahawks are primed for another Super Bowl run in 2026, and they proved it takes the entire 90-man roster to get it done in 2025.
