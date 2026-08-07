Highlighting Biggest Storylines From Seahawks' Light Inside Practice

The Seattle Seahawks are taking every measure possible to ensure they have the schemes and the players needed for another stellar season. Much of how the Seahawks win games is how they prepare for every situation and get as many players as possible prepared for multiple roles.

The front office is also paying attention to situations on and off the field, including injuries. Thursday’s walkthrough practice was about players staying mentally sharp and easing up physically after some recent brutal practices.

Nick Emmanwori Progressing Well

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) react after a play during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest thing from Thursday’s walkthrough was about the situation happening on the sidelines rather than the actual field. Second-year nickel Nick Emmanwori was seen walking on the sidelines casually without the book on his ankle. He has missed the entire training camp due to the ankle surgery he received at the beginning of July.

The Seahawks’ biggest defensive adjustment was getting players properly schemed to the nickelback position. Five defensive backs have played a good bit of the snaps that Emmanwori would have. Cornerback Noah Igbinghene and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett are players who favor the pass-heavy schemes.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon and rookie safety Bud Clark are just as dynamic and fast as Emmanwori. Finally, safety D’Anthony Bell represents a run-heavy scheme where he plays a hybrid safety/linebacker role.

The Seahawks are preparing for potential games without Emmanwori, but his update on the sidelines might be a great indication of his trajectory. Seattle doesn’t need to play him for any of the preseason games, but they will need him for when they officially kick off the 2026 NFL Season at home on September 9 against the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LX rematch.

Seahawks Getting Some Much-Needed Rest

The Seahawks have had some tough practices during this portion of training camp. The team had a 55-minute walkthrough after practicing for two and a half hours on Wednesday. It should be noted that the team had their walkthrough inside to help themselves from the conditions of the vicious wildfires.

Having their practice inside with light work allows the team to avoid significant injuries, as they’ve been hit hard with wide receiver Jake Bobo and rookie cornerback Julian Neal still out.

Seahawks Make the Switch at Fullback

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts (40) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most disappointing news in the last few days for the Seahawks is that starting fullback Robbie Ouzts will be out indefinitely. This could be a setback from his neck injury that he had last season, and it is unknown how long he will be out. Meanwhile, the Seahawks signed fullback Brock Lampe on Thursday. At the same time, they waived undrafted rookie tight end Lance Mason to make roster room for Lampe.

Lampe is an undrafted fullback in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He was signed by the New England Patriots, but spent last season on injured reserve. Lampe is healthy enough to make a solid number two fullback behind Brady Russell.

He does get the opportunity to reunite with Seahawks running back Thomas Hammock, who was his head coach during his collegiate career at Northern Illinois. He could be a significant asset due to his position and personnel experience.

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