Can Patrick O’Connell Break a Narrative With the Seahawks?

There aren't many players who have continuously proved that they belong on an NFL roster. Some players have been doing it for multiple seasons. Fourth-year veteran linebacker Patrick O’Connell has been doing it for years with the Seattle Seahawks. O’Connell is a player who has had to grind to where he is in the NFL. Last season was among his most successful in the league and he has been able to play in Super Bowl LX. Even though the odds are against him in terms of player typing and competition, there is a belief that O’Connell could be a contributor to one of the league’s best defenses once again this season.

From College to the Seahawks

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Patrick O'Connell (52) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

O’Connell was a multi-sport star athlete in high school while living in Montana. He chose to transfer to play for the Montana Grizzlies after a year at the University of Mary. O’Connell was a starter for three full seasons and was one of the top defenders in the Big Sky Conference. He finished his stellar collegiate career accumulating 242 total tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

O’Connell went undrafted based on his consistent competition at Montana and his small frame, but he was good enough to find his way to the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. For the last three seasons, he would find his way on the practice squad and then back on the active roster as a backup linebacker and special teams contributor. This past season, O’Connell played in nine games while accumulating 19 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

What O’Connell Brings to the Seahawks

There are a few attributes that make O’Connell a valuable player for the Seahawks. Even if he isn’t a day one 53-man roster player, O’Connell has the drive and the energy to be ready to be called up in case of injuries or other problems to the Seahawks’ defense. This has been his way of life for the past three seasons.

Last season was his biggest yet as he not only played nine regular-season games, but also the three postseason games, including Super Bowl LX. He has been an efficient tackler and well-balanced when put into games for the Seahawks. What puts him behind some of his fellow linebackers is his lack of explosive, overall power and coverage skills.

Can O’Connell Grow Beyond the ‘On-Call Linebacker?’

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) is tackled short of the goal line by Seattle linebackers Uchenna Nwosu (7) and Patrick O'Connell (52) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks have utilized a lot of talented defenders during the two seasons under head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde. O’Connell has been a player who has been serviceable at times for Seattle, especially this past season, but it isn’t the lack of elite skills that holds him back.

The Seahawks often utilize a 4-2-5 front where only two mainline linebackers are on the field. There are going to be only three-or-four linebackers on the roster at times. O’Connell has a case to steal a spot from other veterans like Chazz Surratt and Chris Paul Jr. If any of the three linebackers fail to make the initial 53-man roster spot, O’Connell has the edge to get back in the fight based on experience. His best ability is availability and that has been key during a long season.

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