Colin Cowherd makes strong statement about Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold
During the offseason we were one of a select few voices to claim that the Seattle Seahawks were getting an upgrade at QB with Sam Darnold replacing Geno Smith. Most seemed to think they were downgrading, or at best making a lateral move.
While we're happy to be ahead of the pack, it would be a lie to say we thought Darnold would be THIS good in his first year in Seattle.
Through eight games Darnold is either at or very near the top in most meaningful quarterback stats. That includes third in passer rating (116.0), second in QBR (77.7), second in success rate (54.04%) and fifth in total EPA (66.19).
Darnold's smash-success game against the Washington Commanders this past week has also catapulted him into the NFL MVP conversation. However, there are some who think he's already the best starter in the league. Here's Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd making the case for Darnold as QB1.
Colin Cowherd: Sam Darnold is QB1
Cowherd may be the first prominent national pundit to name Darnold the best quarterback in the NFL right now. However, Pro Football Focus was first by a long shot - having Darnold graded out No. 1 at his position for most of the season so far. Heading into Week 10, his 93.5 overall grade is still first, just ahead of Matt Stafford's 91.7 for the lead.
Out-dueling his rival next week and getting Seattle's first win with Stafford in the lineup for the Rams would go a long way towards proving PFF and Cowherd right.
