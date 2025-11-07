All Seahawks

Colin Cowherd makes strong statement about Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold

Cowherd becomes the first major national pundit to name Darnold the best quarterback in the NFL right now.

Tim Weaver

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium.
Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
During the offseason we were one of a select few voices to claim that the Seattle Seahawks were getting an upgrade at QB with Sam Darnold replacing Geno Smith. Most seemed to think they were downgrading, or at best making a lateral move.

While we're happy to be ahead of the pack, it would be a lie to say we thought Darnold would be THIS good in his first year in Seattle.

Through eight games Darnold is either at or very near the top in most meaningful quarterback stats. That includes third in passer rating (116.0), second in QBR (77.7), second in success rate (54.04%) and fifth in total EPA (66.19).

Darnold's smash-success game against the Washington Commanders this past week has also catapulted him into the NFL MVP conversation. However, there are some who think he's already the best starter in the league. Here's Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd making the case for Darnold as QB1.

Cowherd may be the first prominent national pundit to name Darnold the best quarterback in the NFL right now. However, Pro Football Focus was first by a long shot - having Darnold graded out No. 1 at his position for most of the season so far. Heading into Week 10, his 93.5 overall grade is still first, just ahead of Matt Stafford's 91.7 for the lead.

Out-dueling his rival next week and getting Seattle's first win with Stafford in the lineup for the Rams would go a long way towards proving PFF and Cowherd right.

Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.