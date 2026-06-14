D’Anthony Bell Could Be Upgrade for Seahawks in 2026

Much like all other 31 teams in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks were a team that was affected by injuries. The Seahawks weren’t devastated as others, but even their defense was impacted by players who would have to miss a certain amount of time. Many of the injuries came in the safety portion of the field, with Julian Love out, then Coby Bryant. That is why depth is a critical factor for the Seahawks. It is also a reason they are bringing back safety D’Anthony Bell, who is familiar with the Dark Side Defense. Despite his return, Bell has some work to do to ensure he can remain on the 53-man roster.

How Bell Made It to the Seahawks and Back

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns safety D'Anthony Bell (37) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bell spent his collegiate career jumping from different programs trying to find the best way he could succeed. After a solid collegiate career at West Florida, Bell was picked up by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. The Seahawks signed Bell to a one-year contract this past offseason. He played 14 games while starting in two of them, accounting for 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit.

He was waived by the Seahawks on December 30 to make room for other veterans. Bell was claimed off waivers one day later, but didn’t play in any of the regular season games, but played in the wild card game versus the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle would sign Bell to a new deal on March 24th. Bell received a Super Bowl ring despite not being on the team during the postseason run.

What Bell Brings (Again) to the Seahawks

For most of his career, Bell has been undervalued. He got his best chance with the Seahawks, despite a handful of starts in his first three years with the Browns. In his four years in the league, Bell is recognized as a tough defensive back with solid size at 6-1, 211 pounds. He is an efficient and hard-hitting run-stopper and a surprising coverage player despite lacking some explosive speed.

Bell has the attributes of being a more productive playmaker if given the chance to be on the field. The Seahawks relied on him to be an efficient special teams player this past season. He is an underrated raw project, to which the Panthers quickly scooped up Bell when he became available on waivers.

More Competition in His Way

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive back D'Anthony Bell (23) takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Just like last time, Bell will have competition against other veteran safeties. In addition, he will have to compete against talented rookies, including second-round pick Bud Clark. His biggest competition will be the new safety additions to the team, like Rodney Thomas II and Maxen Hook. Bell is the more aggressive run-stopper, and he has experience in the Dark Side Defense's system. Bell is best suited to be a backup to Ty Okada at strong safety and could be on the field through multiple safety formations. His experience on the field for the Seahawks and his physicality are his best chances to make a big impact for Seattle this season.

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