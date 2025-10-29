Defensive aid comes to Seahawks in latest 2026 NFL mock
There shouldn’t be many complaints with the Seattle Seahawks’ defense this season. The Seahawks have one of the most disruptive and aggressive defenses in the league, based on the explosive play of the defensive line.
This is a line that is seeing Pro-Bowl level impact from defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams, and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. The three of them have combined for 26 quarterback hits and 10.5 sacks through seven games played.
Lawrence has been the main edge rusher at times as well as the strongside defensive end. At 33 years old, Lawrence still has power, speed, and juice left to be a reliable top-tier edge rusher in the league, but he can’t provide the same amount of production much longer.
Meanwhile, Uchenna Nwosu is set to be a free agent after the 2026 NFL Season, but has a buyout clause to potentially become a free agent after this season. Boye Mafe is set to become a free agent after this season and has only one tackle for loss this season. Finally, Derick Hall has missed only two games and hasn’t provided much as a reliable pass rusher.
The Seahawks could turn to the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft for some pass rush support. That is the belief of YardBarker’s Seth Trachtman, who says that the Seahawks will use the 24th overall pick to select Texas Longhorns edge rusher Anthony Hill Jr.
He has been one of the best pass rushers since entering the collegiate level as a freshman in 2023. Last season as a sophomore, Hill accumulated 113 total tackles, 59 solo tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four forced fumbles. In eight games this season, Hill has accounted for 59 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
Hill is a player who has been lined up at several positions as a linebacker. He has played a lot of middle linebacker, outside linebacker towards the strong side, and in a two-point stance to generate a pass rush. Hill could be one of the versatile and well-balanced linebackers in the SEC and could be the same in the 2026 Draft class.
He has the potential to play linebacker at the professional level. His speed, strength, and violent push in his pass rusher, however, draws similarity to Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons when he played a lot of mike linebacker at Penn State. Hill could do the same for the Seahawks and head coach Mike Macdonald, who put great use of Hill’s versatility.
