Insider wonders whether Sam Darnold can avoid cold finish with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is in the driver's seat, but he could be losing control in the second half.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks find themselves midway through the 2025 season as one of the best teams in football.

A 5-2 record going into Week 9 against the Washington Commanders is a great spot to be in, but there is still some concern linked to quarterback Sam Darnold. NFL.com writer Eric Edholm questions whether Darnold can continue to play at a high level like he did in the first half of the season.

"Don't sweat the short drop. With a swarming defense and an explosive offense, the Seahawks are one of the more well-rounded teams in football," Edholm wrote.

"And the defense has been without its two best DBs, CB Devon Witherspoon and S Julian Love, for the majority of games. Seattle coughed up the ball four times in the pre-bye win over Houston, which is exactly the kind of performance Klint Kubiak's attack must avoid going forward. The D should be able to take care of business more often than not, as long as the offense isn't donating possessions to opponents.

"Ball security becomes even more crucial with a remaining schedule that includes six road games against only four in Seattle. This is almost the exact spot Sam Darnold found himself in with the Vikings last season. Can Darnold and the 'Hawks have a better ending?"

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Darnold needs to deliver on the road

The Seahawks have two big road games in the division against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. If Darnold and the Seahawks can pull out wins in each of those games, the team should be bound for the postseason.

The other games on the road aren't as concerning. There are winnable games against the Commanders, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

Considering the fact that the Seahawks are undefeated on the road this year, it's a sign that this won't end up like the 2024 Minnesota Vikings did. The team just needs to continue to stay the course and play how they have been.

Darnold and the Seahawks are set to kick off against the Commanders on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

