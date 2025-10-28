Insider wonders whether Sam Darnold can avoid cold finish with Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks find themselves midway through the 2025 season as one of the best teams in football.
A 5-2 record going into Week 9 against the Washington Commanders is a great spot to be in, but there is still some concern linked to quarterback Sam Darnold. NFL.com writer Eric Edholm questions whether Darnold can continue to play at a high level like he did in the first half of the season.
"Don't sweat the short drop. With a swarming defense and an explosive offense, the Seahawks are one of the more well-rounded teams in football," Edholm wrote.
"And the defense has been without its two best DBs, CB Devon Witherspoon and S Julian Love, for the majority of games. Seattle coughed up the ball four times in the pre-bye win over Houston, which is exactly the kind of performance Klint Kubiak's attack must avoid going forward. The D should be able to take care of business more often than not, as long as the offense isn't donating possessions to opponents.
"Ball security becomes even more crucial with a remaining schedule that includes six road games against only four in Seattle. This is almost the exact spot Sam Darnold found himself in with the Vikings last season. Can Darnold and the 'Hawks have a better ending?"
Darnold needs to deliver on the road
The Seahawks have two big road games in the division against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. If Darnold and the Seahawks can pull out wins in each of those games, the team should be bound for the postseason.
The other games on the road aren't as concerning. There are winnable games against the Commanders, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.
Considering the fact that the Seahawks are undefeated on the road this year, it's a sign that this won't end up like the 2024 Minnesota Vikings did. The team just needs to continue to stay the course and play how they have been.
Darnold and the Seahawks are set to kick off against the Commanders on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.
