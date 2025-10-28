Seattle Seahawks poised to be buyers at trade deadline
Last season, the Seattle Seahawks identified a midseason need at inside linebacker and addressed it ahead of the trade deadline. That brought them Ernest Jones IV, who is now the heart of the defense.
Seattle, despite having a much-improved defense in 2025, could be looking to make a similarly transformational move. While it likely won't be at linebacker again, the Seahawks have room to improve before the Nov. 4 deadline.
"We’re always active," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. "You know how John rolls: We’re in everything. We’re constantly trying to do what’s best for us. Sometimes that's through acquisition."
Dugar implored the Seahawks to be buyers at the deadline. Rumors of trading cornerback Riq Woolen continue to circulate, but the likelihood of that move has seemed to plummet with all the injuries the team has endured in the secondary so far this season.
That said, the defense is getting healthier. Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love and Derick Hall, who have all missed multiple games, are set to return on Sunday Night Football against the Commanders. The Seahawks do have cornerback depth behind Woolen and Witherspoon, but most aren't premium options.
Dugar highlighted right guard, edge rusher and possibly wide receiver as potential target positions for the Seahawks. But so far, there have been no concrete reports of Seattle pursuing any deals.
Regardless, as they pursue their first playoff berth since 2022, the Seahawks are in a position to be building their roster — not selling it off. More depth is always needed, as they are learning early in the season. Stripping the roster of its key backups (or trading a starter and moving those backups higher on the depth chart) just means injuries will hurt the team more.
If the Seahawks are truly in win-now mode, they should acquire talent, not send it away.
