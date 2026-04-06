Seahawks Planning Second Meeting With 2026 Draft Sleeper Edge Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for more scenarios for positions to be addressed in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Among the position groups that need to be addressed is the edge rusher, where the Seahawks could go for depth or find a potential future starter. The Seahawks are planning to meet several talented prospects in the draft, including one player for a second visit.

Seahawks Planning Second Visit with Keyshawn James-Newby

New Mexico Lobos defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby speaks to members of the press during a Rate Bowl media day at JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale on Dec. 24, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seattle is preparing for another visit from New Mexico edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby, according to SI’s Justin Melo. He talked with James-Newby about his pre-draft journey after a solid, underrated collegiate career. Melo asked about the teams that have met with James-Newby. Not only have the Seahawks met with the edge rusher, but they are meeting him for a second time, this time, for an in-person interview.

This won’t be the first time that James-Newsy will meet with the team in some way, but this is among those times that he will meet with the team and the whole organization in person. He has also met with the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions are the other team that he met with twice.

What James-Newsby Could Bring to the Seahawks

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

James-Newsy is a fast and athletic pass rusher who doesn’t have moves, but he knows when to make great separation moves and angles to the opposing quarterback. He has many raw attributes that will need to be developed at the professional level to ensure he will be a consistent pass rusher on the field.

This past season in Mexico, James-Newby accounted for 52 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. In his final two years at Idaho, he accumulated 17.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks. He spent the two years of his career at Montana State, where he became an instant contributor.

James-Newby is projected to be selected in the sixth round of the Draft, but could find himself in the seventh round or undrafted. He is incredibly undersized at 6-1, 240 pounds, and lacks the initial first punch to throw off his block. James-Newby does, however, have quickness and excellent use of hands. This, combined with his highly effective chop moves, ability to separate himself from blockers, and high pass rush IQ, could make him a reliable pass rush setting if the Seahawks need explosive, speedy disruptors in third and long situations.

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