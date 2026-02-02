Seahawks Predicted to Select Senior Bowl Standout WR in New NFL Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2025 season with questions to answer at wide receiver. After trading away DK Metcalf and releasing Tyler Lockett, they were putting pressure on third-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to step up. He did that by hauling in 119 receptions for a league-high 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. As impressive as he has been, the Seahawks need more depth at receiver.

No. 2 wideout Cooper Kupp was second on the team in receiving yardage after catching 47 passes for 593 yards. He was a solid option for the Seahawks, but they need to get younger, and more productive across from Smith-Njigba.

That's why ESPN's Matt Miller predicts they will land Notre Dame's Malachi Fields in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft. Fields, who was a standout at the Senior Bowl, is a much larger target than Smith-Njigba, which would give the Seahawks a new dynamic on offense.

Pick No. 32: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields runs after making a catch at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"One of the biggest winners at the Senior Bowl, Fields parlayed a great week on top of a really strong career at Notre Dame to get into Round 1. Fields dominated defensive backs in Mobile with his size (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) and ability to win over the top," Miller wrote.

"It reminded me of his game against Pitt last season, when he had seven catches for 99 yards and two scores. The Seahawks have an elite smaller receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but a physical presence like Fields on the outside would keep defenses from bracketing JSN in the slot or when he's aligned outside."

After spending four years at Virginia, Fields spent his final year of eligibility in South Bend. With the Fighting Irish, he hauled in 36 receptions for 630 yards and five touchdowns. His average of 17.5 yards per catch was impressive and proves he's more than just a big-bodied target.

Originally seen as a Day 2 selection, Fields elevated himself into Round 1 conversation after dominating in Mobile.

