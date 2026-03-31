Jonah Coleman Addresses Talk With Seahawks in Pre-Draft Process

With less than a month left until the 2026 NFL Draft, teams are starting to finalize their top prospects. Some prospects are starting to personally sort out who they want to play for when they are drafted. The Seattle Seahawks look determined to draft a running back within the first two or three rounds, as they still need to find a reliable first-string running back. They have some options, including Washington's Jonah Coleman, who has been really high on the Seahawks.

Coleman on his Experiences with Seahawks

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coleman is one of the top running back prospects in the Draft. He will attract a lot of attention and pay several more visits and workouts to teams in the next month. Among the teams that Coleman has talked to during the pre-draft process are the Seahawks, who might be more familiar with him being in Seattle.

Coleman talked to SI's Justin Melo about much of his pre-draft journey. When asked about the teams he had talked to already, he talked longer about the Seahawks.

"I visited the Seattle Seahawks. I met the GM [John Schneider], and that was great. I had a great conversation with their running backs coach. We saw eye-to-eye on literally everything we were talking about. We ran an identical offense at Washington to many NFL teams. The terminology was very similar.

Why the Seahawks and Coleman Would be a Great Fit

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) returns to the locker room following a victory against the UC Davis Aggies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Coleman has built a good relationship with teams during the draft process. He was more open talking about the Seahawks than any other team to Melo. It could be because he has a lot in common with Schneider and the Seahawks coaching staff, including new running back coach Thomas Hammock.

If the Seahawks were to draft Coleman, he would be considered a front-runner for the starting running back position based on talent. It also sounds like he would pick up the momentum from the collegiate level to a similar system to how the Seahawks are to run their offense this upcoming season. He would have a similar system and location to what he had in his final two years at Washington.

One more familiar attribute that Coleman would have with the Seahawks is a familiar coach. The Seahawks recently hired former Washington Huskies offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty as an offensive assistant. Not only has Dougherty been an offensive leader at Washington in the last two years, coaching Coleman, but he was the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks with the Arizona Wildcats. Coleman has been coached in all four seasons of his career under Dougherty.

The Seahawks have a serious decision to make at running back. There are several good options for Seattle to draft, but arguably, no other prospect would be more set as the Seahawks' starting running back than Coleman.

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