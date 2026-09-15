Sam Darnold Injury Shows Exactly Why Seahawks Signed Drew Lock

The Seattle Seahawks are one of three teams already dealing with an injury for their starting quarterback, but they are still not ready to push the panic button quite yet.

That's because they feel confident in backup quarterback Drew Lock's abilities, even if he has to start in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Lock has been with the Seahawks for three of the last four seasons, and their relationship with him over the years allows Seattle to feel confident in him taking the field if he has to do so.

"The reality is that most teams are screwed if the starter goes down for the season," Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer wrote.

"What you want is to be able to manage a month-or-so absence if your starter sustains a shorter-term injury (one estimate I heard pegged Darnold’s at three-to-six weeks, but, again, I can say that the team itself doesn’t have any firm timetable) to give yourself the best chance when the starter comes back, which, I think, the Seahawks have done."

Drew Lock Could Start for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock reacts after defeating the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lock starts, it will be his first game in a Seahawks uniform since Week 15 of the 2023 season, when he was able to will Seattle to a 20-17 victory at home on Monday Night Football. During that game, Lock completed 22 of 33 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. That is exactly the type of production the Seahawks should expect from him if he were to start again for Seattle.

Lock is not going to be the second coming of Kurt Warner, but he will do what it takes to give the Seahawks a chance to win, much like he did in the season opener against the New England Patriots.

Seattle's strategy with Lock under center should be to establish the run game, dominate the ground, and kill the clock so the defense can do what it does best. The Seahawks are still built on the defensive side of the ball, regardless of whether Darnold or Lock is under center, so sticking to the team's identity will only become more important as they try to get past these next couple of weeks.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Cardinals is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium.

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