The Games Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Could Miss Due to Injury

The Seattle Seahawks are anticipating quarterback Sam Darnold to miss some time due to his hip injury he suffered in the opening drive of the season against the New England Patriots.

It's a big loss for the Seahawks, but there has been good news surrounding his long-term prognosis. The Seahawks have yet to place Darnold on injured reserve. Had the Seahawks moved him to IR, it would open up a roster spot and force him to miss four games. The fact that he has not been put on injured reserve means there is a good chance Darnold is back before Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's a look at the three games Darnold could miss between now and then.

Week 2 at Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks will open their divisional schedule in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, who pulled out a surprising victory on the road in their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cardinals defense limited the Chargers to just 14 points, giving them a staggering victory out of the gates. That momentum could carry into the matchup this weekend as they look to go 2-0.

If Darnold is unable to go, Drew Lock will get the start, and he has not thrown a pass against the Cardinals throughout his career so far. It will definitely be a test for Lock on the road in a divisional game, so the defense will have to step up like it did against the Patriots.

Week 3 at Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight season, the Seahawks will travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Commanders. The Seahawks sliced and diced their way to a victory on Sunday Night Football in early November 2025, with Darnold throwing four touchdowns in the first half. That presence will be missed if Darnold were to be on the sidelines once again.

The Commanders will definitely have a different approach to this game than they did last year, so the Seahawks will have to attack this game at a new angle. If Lock were to be under center, the Seahawks will have to pivot tremendously.

It will also be Seattle's first east coast game of the year with a 10 a.m. PT kickoff time. Notoriously, west coast teams have struggled in the early Sunday window, adding another degree of difficulty for the Seahawks.

Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks downfield against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next game at home for the Seahawks comes in Week 4 against the Chargers, who were one of the league's most disappointing teams after their season-opening loss against the Cardinals.

It will be interesting to see how the Chargers respond in their game in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Things could go really wrong if they were to drop a second straight game at home to start the season against an inferior opponent. The Seahawks could smell blood in the water if the Chargers come up to the Pacific Northwest with these struggles persisting.

Final Takeaways

The defense is going to have to continue to carry this team like it has even when Darnold takes the field. These games are all winnable, but none of them will come easy.

It's extremely hard to win on the road in the NFL, even against teams like the Cardinals and Commanders that aren't expected to make much noise this season. However, if the Seahawks can rally as a unit with their starting quarterback shelved, they might be able to escape this rough patch unscathed.

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