Drew Lock Deserves to Be the Seahawks' Starting Quarterback After Patriots Win

One of the worst fears of a team is the loss of a star. For the Seattle Seahawks, they may have to be prepared for quarterback Sam Darnold to be out for a while. There was some doubt about backup quarterback Drew Lock among fans. He was given a hard task to come in early versus the New England Patriots’ defense with little-to-no preparation and play well enough to give the Seahawks the 13-10 win on Banner Night.

There were many players who stepped up and pushed through the sloppy performance to make the big plays needed. While a good portion of the front seven struggled, the undervalued players in the secondary had a game. Ultimately, it was Lock who was the clutch player of the game and led the Seahawks to some much-needed scoring drives to get the win. He showed he is capable of coming in and taking over an elite team.

Lock Should Be the Leader Moving Forward

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) runs against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn’t the first time that Lock came in as the backup quarterback to help the Seahawks win a game on primetime. He gave the Seahawks a huge win over a better Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in 2023.

This Week 1 game for the Seahawks this season was different. The reigning Super Bowl champions needed some sign of life after Darnold went down with an injury. He not only created a sign, but he created a spark. Lock barely prepared for the Patriots, but his experience and natural playmaking abilities were enough for Seattle.

Lock outplayed Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on passing yards alone. He was 16-of-22 for 187 yards and a touchdown on a daring fourth-down play that turned into a 45-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

He has proved doubters wrong across social media to get the win. Lock had many obstacles against him being thrown into the game due to Darnold’s injury, but the offense trusted him to be the driver. It isn’t known how long Darnold will be out, but Lock deserves the opportunity to start.

The Seahawks will have two road games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders. These should be great opportunities for Lock to feel much more comfortable with the Seahawks’ offense.

Some Good News About Sam Darnold

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) takes the field for warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite some fear, the Seahawks might have some hope moving forward for Darnold. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said there was some great news about Darnold’s injury. Darnold has reportedly avoided a hip fracture which would’ve likely ended his 2026 season.

Even without a fracture, Darnold will still get an MRI to determine more about his recovery process. It will take some time for Darnold to recover, but there is hope for the Super Bowl contention season, especially with his potential return. Until Darnold is ready to return, Lock has to be the leader he was brought back to Seattle to be.

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