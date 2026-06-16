Ernest Jones IV Explains How Seahawks Are Avoiding Super Bowl Hangover

The Seattle Seahawks are going into this season without thinking too much about their Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots.

Even though a majority of the roster remains the same, they are treating this as a brand new season. It's a bit of a different approach than other champions have taken in the past, according to Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

"I just think the mindset, it's kind of different," Jones said via Seattle Sports reporter Cameron Van Til. "The first time (with the Rams), we were trying to defend it. This time, (last year) really doesn't matter. … Last year is not going to help us.

"We've gotta go out and do it again and do what we did and establish ourselves early and keep that going."

Seahawks Have Moved Past Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV speaks to the media at the San Jose Convention Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Seahawks know they have a roster that can win the Super Bowl, even with the modifications made during the offseason. While Kenneth Walker III, Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Boye Mafe are no longer with the team, the Seahawks feel as though they've replaced them with players who can fill the void, including rookies Jadarian Price, Julian Neal and Bud Clark.

The Seahawks can join an elite group of teams to win back-to-back Super Bowls, but that can't happen if the team isn't entirely focused on what's ahead. The Seahawks know they can't go back-to-back if they don't win the second one.

Therefore, they aren't looking at last season as a crutch. They are completely moving forward, and that is a very good mindset to have. The team has worked hard to get their Super Bowl rings. Now that they have them, it is time to start a new chapter.

A second championship would make this era of Seahawks football even more extraordinary, but the Seahawks are not focused on legacy. They want to win a second one because of how great the first one felt, but they're going to play as if they've never won the Super Bowl before.

That hunger and desire to become champions will continue to carry them and be their motto in what should be a very competitive season. That is exactly how winners should act, which will give the Seahawks the best chance possible to win it all once again.

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