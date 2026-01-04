Takeaways from Seahawks securing NFC's No. 1 seed in monster game vs. 49ers

Shutting down the NFL’s hottest offense, the Seattle Seahawks leaned on their run game and defense to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earn a 13-3 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 3, at Levi’s Stadium.

Seattle will get a first-round bye in the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season. It also won 14 games for the first time in franchise history, ending the season with a 14-3 record.

A lot remains up in the air about the Seahawks’ potential Divisional Round opponents. But they got an extra week of rest and prevented their NFC West rival from having home games all the way through the postseason.

Here’s what we learned from the Seahawks’ division-winning victory over the 49ers on Saturday.

No more doubts about Seahawks’ defense

What is left to prove?

The 49ers, who were also on a six-game win streak, entered the game averaging 35.7 points per game over that stretch. They were held to three points, 173 total yards and just nine first downs. San Francisco couldn’t do anything on offense outside of one possession.

The Seahawks have given up more than 16 points once since Nov. 23, and this was their second-least points allowed all season. They understood the assignment, got it done, and proved they are a championship-caliber defense.

Mike Macdonald and the culture he has instilled are to thank for this defensive transformation. And it has the potential to carry the Seahawks to the Super Bowl.

The critical takeaway

The 49ers finally put together a productive drive early in the first quarter. They drove inside the Seahawks’ 30-yard line for the first time all game, reaching the 6.

On 2nd and Goal from that spot, Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe slightly altered a throw from Purdy as the ball entered the air. It ended up behind 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who couldn’t corral it, and went into the hands of Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas.

The most promising drive of the day for San Francisco ended in heartbreak, and the Seattle defense continued to do what it has done all season: Win games.

San Francisco gained just four yards on its next and final drive. The Seahawks’ offense was able to bleed eight minutes off the clock to put the 49ers in emergency mode.

Missed opportunities to blow it open

It could’ve been 17-0 early in the second quarter. Instead, it was just a one-possession game.

Sam Darnold didn’t throw to a wide-open Zach Charbonnet in the flat on the 1st and goal play that resulted in an 11-yard sack — missing an easy touchdown pass. After an eventual turnover on downs, the Seahawks got zero points out of that drive.

Leading 7-0, the Seahawks put together a 10-play, 53-yard drive that positioned Jason Myers for a 47-yard field goal attempt. He missed it, creating a 10-point swing.

You have to give the 49ers’ defense credit. Even without superstars Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, San Francisco held the Seahawks’ offense in the big moments. It could’ve been a much bigger margin than it was near halftime.

The Seahawks led 10-3 at the break — a far cry from the potential 20-3 lead they could have had if they minimized the mistakes.

To some degree, it’s what we’ve come to expect from this team, and particularly the offense. But it’s never too late to beg for perfection.

Kubiak’s run game keeps coming through

Sure, there were some negative plays and disappointing play calls. But the Seahawks’ run game is what fueled the win offensively.

The Seahawks had 115 rushing yards in the first half alone, getting their lone first-half touchdown on a 27-yard touchdown scamper by Zach Charbonnet.

Seattle finished with 180 total rushing yards. Walker toted it 16 times for 97 yards and Charbonnet finished with 17 carries for 74 yards and a score.

It took the pressure off of Darnold, who needed to complete just 20 of 26 passes for 198 yards in the game to earn a win. The Seahawks are far from reliant on the pass game to earn a win — it’s merely a complement to the rest of the team.

Seattle has posted at least 114 rushing yards in nine of its last 10 games. That’s propelling the team to wins when coupled with the best defense in the league.

Myers’ nightmare night

Myers has been one of the league’s best kickers in 2025. He came into the game having converted 39 of 44 field goal attempts, which was the most conversions of any player in the league.

He had missed just two attempts inside of 50 yards all season. Myers equaled that amount in one game, and it came in the worst contest the Seahawks could have hoped for.

If not for the misses, the margin could have been much bigger than it was. It was an anomaly, but Myers has to show he can come through in the big moments if the Seahawks want to go all the way.

The Macdonald effect

In just two seasons, the Seahawks have gone from a 9-8 team under Pete Carroll with much of the same personnel to a 14-3 top seed under Macdonald.

That’s because of the defense, and it shows the potential to continue for seasons to come. Just two years ago, the Seahawks were supposed to be rebuilding — now they’re arguably the best team in the league.

