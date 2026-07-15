Former Seahawks Coach Holds Key to Proposed Trade for Offensive Line Upgrade

The Seattle Seahawks offensive line has been a position of need for multiple years. They did use a first-round pick on Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State in 2025, and he quickly became a starter at left guard and brought stability to that position.

It was expected they would make another move this offseason, perhaps upgrading at center or right guard, but Seattle didn't make any major investments. Instead, the only addition was Iowa's Beau Stephens, who they selected in the fifth-round of the 2026 NFL draft.

That's why Bleacher Report's Moe Moton believes Seattle could still look to upgrade their offensive line, and his suggestion is for them to reach out to former offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, and see if he's willing to make a deal.

Seahawks could look for a new center via the trade market

Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moton says the Seahawks have a decent line overall, but that center Jalen Sundell and right guard Anthony Bradford are "replacement-level starters." That's why he believes they should attempt a trade for Jackson Powers-Johnson, who lost his spot at center when Vegas signed Tyler Linderbaum this offseason.

"If Powers-Johnson doesn't earn a starting job at guard, head coach Klint Kubiak may be willing to give his former team a parting gift. Powers-Johnson could play his natural position at center in Seattle, which won't happen in Las Vegas with three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum in that spot."

A second-round pick out of Oregon in 2024, Powers-Johnson was seen as one of the top center prospects that year. He has yet to lock down that position with the Raiders, appearing in 23 games with 21 starts, while mostly playing guard.

Jackson Powers-Johnson would be an upgrade for Seahawks O-line

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Powers-Johnson earned respectable grades with PFF this past season, securing a 63.8 overall, which was 37th best among all guards. He was also 66.6 in run blocking, which was the 31st highest position among guards.

He did struggle in pass protection, which has been a concern in Seattle, but he would still be an upgrade at either center or guard. That said, there's also a reason to believe that he could excel and become even better should he be able to move to his natural position of center, which is not going to happen in Las Vegas with Tyler Linderbaum in place.

This is all dependent on Las Vegas being willing to move on from Powers-Johnson, which only happens if he does lose the right guard position. That makes this a roster battle Seattle should keep an eye on.

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