Seahawks Trade Package for All-Pro Would Be Tempting for John Schneider

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, but that title will be challenged throughout the 2026 season, especially considering the fact that the team has not made considerable upgrades to the roster.

However, the season is still two months away, so there is time for general manager John Schneider to make some moves. One deal he could make involves the Las Vegas Raiders, where he could send a pair of first-round picks, or a first- and second-round selection with a player, for Maxx Crosby.

"The relationship between Crosby and the Raiders reportedly deteriorated late last season because of the team's handling of his knee injury, and one wonders just how much Las Vegas was able to rebuild their chemistry in the months since it attempted to move him," CBS Sports contributor Carter Bahns wrote.

"If he still commands anything close to two first-round picks in return, the Raiders seem likely to jump at the opportunity to load up on more draft capital in the early stages of their rebuild."

Seahawks Could Make Training Camp Trade For Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders traded Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the offseason, but the All-Pro pass rusher failed his physical, which led to the trade being reversed. Crosby remains on the Raiders' roster, but there is still time for him to be moved ahead of the season.

The deal that sent Crosby to the Ravens was worth two first-round picks, so that likely wouldn't be the price the Seahawks would have to pay for him now. The Seahawks would likely have to give a first-round pick, another Day 2 selection and a player to match the package.

The Raiders could be a team that's particularly interested in the Seahawks' players because they have former Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their head coach. Kubiak knows the Seahawks players well and there might be one or two players in particular that he's looking to add.

The Seahawks would likely say no to any deal involving Byron Murphy II or Devon Witherspoon, but it's possible that someone like Ty Okada or Julian Love could make sense for both sides.

Seattle could clean up some of its secondary depth while giving Las Vegas a strong, capable defender to help fill some holes in the back.

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