Former Super Bowl Champion Will Announce Seahawks' Draft Picks

Each year, the NFL has former and current players announce select draft picks for their teams. Former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril will represent Seattle in the 2026 NFL Draft and announce their Day 2 selections (Rounds 2-3).

Avril played with the Seahawks from 2013-17 and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the franchise at the end of the 2013-14 season. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2016 when he totaled 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

The Seahawks have two selections on Day 2 of the draft at No. 64 (second round) and No. 96 (third round). That makes up two of their just four selections, as it'll be a much slower draft for the team in 2026 unless general manager John Schneider makes a trade or two.

Seattle has had at least eight picks in each draft since 2022, and this will be the fewest the franchise has had since picking just three players in 2021. The Seahawks had 11 picks in the 2025 draft en route to winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

The NFL Draft runs April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Day 1 will be Round 1 only, followed by Rounds 2-3 on the second day and Rounds 4-7 on the final day of the draft.

Seahawks' 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 32 overall

Round 2: No. 64

Round 3: No. 96

Round 6: No. 188

Cliff Avril Profile

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril (56) celebrates a tackle against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Avril, even if not possessing a prolific profile, was one of the key pieces to the Seahawks' first-ever Super Bowl title. The Seahawks' defense had multiple pass-rush pieces, but Avril still finished with 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and five forced fumbles that season.

Generating turnovers was one of his specialties, forcing 29 fumbles in just a 10-year career with both the Detroit Lions and Seahawks.

Avril concluded his Seahawks career with 130 tackles, 30 tackles for loss (15th in franchise history), 34.5 sacks (12th) and 13 forced fumbles (7th).

He might not be a Hall of Famer like some of the former players who will be announcing picks, but Avril has has his own merit as the one selected for the Seahawks. Being a major contributor to arguably the best team in Seahawks history is an achievement on its own.

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