Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Super Bowl LX Expert Pick Roundup

Super Bowl Sunday is here as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off on Sunday in Super Bowl LX. New England is looking for its seventh Lombardi Trophy, while the Seahawks are looking for No. 2.

This is a rematch from Super Bowl XLIX, which the Patriots won 28-24. Seattle fans are still bothered with the ending as head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell went with a pass from the one-yard line, which was picked off. Considering they had a bulldozer like Marshawn Lynch in the backfield, this call has been criticized for more than a decade.

Seattle can get some revenge for that on Sunday, and according to the experts, that's how things are expected to go. A roundup of score predictions proves that those who study the game believe Mike Macdonald's team is going to be victorious.

Albert Breer: Seahawks 23, Patriots 20

Conor Orr: Patriots 17, Seahawks 16

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks 25, Patriots 24 (OT)

Matt Verderame: Seahawks 30, Patriots 17

Greg Bishop: Seahawks 19, Patriots 16

Michael Rosenberg: Seahawks 23, Patriots 9

Andrew Brandt: Seahawks 30, Patriots 13

John Pluym: Seahawks 28, Patriots 24

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks 27, Patriots 16

Clare Brennan: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Most of the SI writers expect this to be close, and only one has the Seahawks losing. Check out their full write-up, which includes a prediction from each writer on who will win the Super Bowl MVP award.

Gary Davenport: Patriots

Brent Sobleski: Patriots

Brad Gagnon: Seahawks

Ian Hanford: Seahawks

Kris Knox: Seahawks

Moe Moton: Seahawks

Wes O'Donnell: Seahawks

Again, this one is lopsided. Only two of the seven writers for Bleacher Report believe Seattle won't be hoisting the trophy on Sunday night.

ESPN split their picks up by those who selected the Seahawks and those who are going with the Patriots. 48 of their reporters are going with Seattle, and here are all 48 final score predictions:

Alaina Getzenberg: 34-27

Andrew Hawkins: 31-21

Ben Baby: 30-10

Ben Solak: 16-13

Courtney Cronin: 27-23

Dan Graziano: 20-17

Daniel Oyefusi: 22-21

David Newton: 24-14

DJ Bien-Aime: 31-14

Eric Moody: 27-24

Eric Woodyard: 27-17

Field Yates: 23-20

Jamison Hensley: 34-21

Jason Reid: 31-20

Jeff Saturday: 24-21

Jeremy Fowler: 27-21

John Keim: 24-14

Jordan Reid: 21-17

Josh Weinfuss: 27-17

Kalyn Kahler: 28-21

Katherine Terrell: 28-17

Katie George: 28-24

Kevin Clark: 20-17

Kris Rhim: 35-23

Lindsey Thiry: 25-18

Liz Loza: 24-23

Marc Raimondi: 30-14

Marcel Louis-Jacques: 28-21

Matt Bowen: 31-20

Matt Miller: 24-21

Mel Kiper Jr.: 27-19

Mike Clay: 23-21

Mike DiRocco: 28-21

Mike Greenberg: 30-20

Mike Tannenbaum: 31-27

Mina Kimes: 27-24

Nate Taylor: 23-16

Nick Wagoner: 27-13

Pamela Maldonado: 27-19

Rex Ryan: 28-21

Rich Cimini: 24-14

Rob Demovsky: 31-21

Ryan McFadden: 28-14

Sarah Barshop: 27-17

Seth Walder: 26-13

Stephania Bell: 27-22

Stephen Holder: 28-20

Tim McManus: 27-17

Only 10 of their experts believe the Patriots will win, here's a look at who selected them:

Brooke Pryor: 21-17

Jason McCourty: 28-24

Jordan Raanan: 23-21

Kevin Seifert: 17-13

Sal Paolantonio: 24-20

"Stanford Steve" Coughlin: 27-21

Tedy Bruschi: 20-17

Tim Hasselbeck: 21-17

Todd Archer: 26-23

Turron Davenport: 17-14

Pete Prisco: Seahawks

Jared Dubin: Seahawks

Ryan Wilson: Patriots

John Breech: Seahawks

Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks

Dave Richard: Seahawks

Jamey Eisenberg: Seahawks

CBS is sitting at 6-1 in favor of the Seahawks.

Here's to hoping this doesn't prove to be the ultimate kiss of death for Seattle, especially since it's rare to see these predictions so lopsided.

