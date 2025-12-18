Rams' off the field issues could play serious role in Thursday's game versus Seahawks

It was a short but important week for the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-3). The Seahawks host the Rams on Thursday Night Football with the NFC West Divisional title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed on the line.

Both teams are coming off big and stressful games on Sunday, and then immediately play on Thursday. A lot is riding on this game, and it doesn’t help the team to have distractions. The Seahawks haven’t been distracted from their big matchup, but the same can’t be said for the Rams.

The Rams’ new game plan for their trip to Seattle: Players and coaches now will leave on a 737 scheduled at 5:25 pm PT. The remainder of the Rams’ staff will leave later on another plane. https://t.co/bCkb6TY5RV

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Rams’ organization was in a nightmare regarding travel. The team's flight was significantly delayed due to an equipment issue with the plane, forcing the players and coaches to find an alternative flight at 5:25 PM PT. Schefter said the remainder of the Rams’ staff would leave on another flight.

The chaos of an unexpected late flight is always stressful. It doesn’t help that the Rams have one of their biggest games of the season in a short week, where the division and the conference playoff positioning are on the line.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been trending on social media all week, but not for his availability and practice on the field. Nacua was a featured guest on Adin Ross’ live stream, where he criticized the NFL referees by saying they make bad calls on purpose just to get on TV.

He went so far as to call them TV-hungry lawyers. He also slammed the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars in the stream.

Nacua even tried to get Ross to livestream into the Rams’ practice facility during the practice week of the Seahawks, but was denied entry. The Rams and head coach Sean McVay didn’t feel it was needed on a short week. Nacua said for him to let him handle business on Thursday, and then everything would be settled, but the Rams knew it was a distraction.

To make matters worse for Nacua, his brother was one of two men who were arrested for taking the SUV belonging to Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero without his permission. The details aren’t directed to Puka, but he is having to deal with this rather than focus on the game on Thursday.

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There should be some pressure on Nacua this week as the Rams’ other star wide receiver, Davante Adams, is listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury. With Adams likely out and the Seahawks determined to shut down the new running offense, the Rams look to utilize Nacua more.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have been focused on their mission to win as a team rather than achieve individual success. The M.O.B. mentality is what Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has been stressing to the organization. This has helped propel the team to an 11-3 overall record and a chance for the team to make a Super Bowl run.

This game on Thursday is a chance for the Seahawks to knock off the Rams, who experienced playoff pressure, flight issues, and distractions. The odds of the game have been up and down of lines favoring the Rams and the Seahawks.

One thing is for certain: the Seahawks are determined to get revenge on the Rams and take the lead for the division and the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

