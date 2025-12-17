NFL analyst reveals whether Seahawks will get Rams revenge or not

There was a time when CBS' Sports analyst Pete Prisco was seen as a Seahawk skeptic, constantly questioning whether prime Russell Wilson belonged in the conversation among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

Brace yourself 12's, because Prisco seems to be a fan of what Sam Darnold and his Seattle teammates are doing now.

In his weekly picks column, Prisco has the Seahawks coming out on top in Thursday's rematch with the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams sit atop the NFC West division with identical 11-3 records.

This game will go a long way in deciding the NFC West. The Rams beat the Seahawks earlier this year, but Seattle turned it over four times in that game. They won't do that here. The Rams defense has been leaky lately, which is a concern. Sam Darnold struggled last week, and has struggled the last two times out against the Rams, but I think he plays better here. Seattle is the pick. Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

To Prisco's point, Darnold has been better taking care of the football since that week 11 Rams loss, throwing only one interception to go along with five touchdown passes. He hasn't been the sharp-shooter he was going into that game, but he's been effective enough to support Seattle's defense. Mike Macdonald's defensive unit has only allowed 10.5 points per game since facing Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and company.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) audibles over center against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

Is Darnold ready for the sequel? He exuded his usual calm confidence when speaking to reporters after practice on Tuesday, referring to the Thursday Night Football matchup with "it's another opponent, it's a division game, and I'll just leave it at that."

Dismissive or quietly confident? It’s a distinction that won’t matter much once the ball is kicked Thursday night. Against a Rams team that’s had his number, Darnold will have the opportunity to turn calm words into convincing action. If he does, Pete Prisco won’t be the only one reconsidering what this Seahawks team might be capable of.

