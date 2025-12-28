Seahawks elevate two players to active roster after recent injuries

The Seattle Seahawks (12-3) are making final preparations for Week 17’s road game against the Carolina Panthers (8-7), including the final game roster. The team made final moves for the roster for the game as two offensive players were called up from the practice squad.

Seattle moved up running back Cam Akers and offensive tackle Amari Kight from the practice squad to the active roster. Both players have been moved to fill the depth created from injuries.

The Seahawks elevated RB Cam Akers and OT Amari Kight off their practice squad, the team announced. Second week in a row both were elevated. With LT Charles Cross out and Josh Jones starting in his place, Kight will be the backup OT.

Kight has been moved up and down the active roster and practice squad several times as an undrafted rookie. He made his first appearance in the Week 4 win at the Arizona Cardinals.

Kight was called up to the active roster to be a backup left tackle behind Josh Jones, who will make his second consecutive start. Jones is starting in place of Charles Cross, who suffered an injured hamstring late in the Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Jones was the top graded offensive lineman for the Seahawks in the Seahawks’ 38-37 overtime win at home in Week 16.

Also moving up to the active roster is Akers, who hasn't been able to get back to the elite rusher he was in the 2022 season. Akers was given a few chances with the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings after his successful, but injured stint. He was released for the third time by the Vikings on November 22.

The Seahawks signed Akers four days later and haven't been able to get some carries in games just yet. He was waived from the active roster earlier in December, but was quickly signed to the practice roster. Akers was able to appear in the Seahawks over the Rams, his former team, but he didn’t get a carry in the highly competitive game.

Akers got the third-string spot behind young star running back Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. The previous third-string running back in Velus Jones, is out for evaluation. There is a chance that Akers gets his first carry as a Seahawk as they take on the Panthers.

The Seahawks have been one of the healthier teams in the league, limiting significant injuries that could have delayed the team’s production.

While there have been some injuries, the Seahawks have had role players like safety Ty Okada step up to become key players. The same could happen for Kight and Akers if they are ready for the roles.

