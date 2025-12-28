All Seahawks

Seahawks elevate two players to active roster after recent injuries

Two players may get a chance to play in Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers
Michael Hanich|
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Amari Kight (79) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Amari Kight (79) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In this story:

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks (12-3) are making final preparations for Week 17’s road game against the Carolina Panthers (8-7), including the final game roster. The team made final moves for the roster for the game as two offensive players were called up from the practice squad.

Seattle moved up running back Cam Akers and offensive tackle Amari Kight from the practice squad to the active roster. Both players have been moved to fill the depth created from injuries.

Published
Michael Hanich
MICHAEL HANICH

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

Share on XFollow MichaelHanich
Home/Game Day