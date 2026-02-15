Why Seahawks Might Need Franchise Tag For Kenneth Walker III

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III picked the right time to have arguably the best stretch of his career.

In three playoff games, Walker ran the ball 65 times for 313 yards and four touchdowns, including 135 in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots, which resulted in him earning MVP honors. Walker elevated his earning potential in free agency this offseason with his playoff performances, but the Seahawks might need to put the franchise tag on him in order for him to not sign elsewhere.

"The Seahawks have several high-level players set to hit free agency," Pereles wrote.

"That's the cost of winning a Super Bowl, and Seattle will certainly take that over any alternative. Kenneth Walker III was the, putting the icing on a tremendous postseason. No Super Bowl MVP has played for a different team the next season in over two decades. With Zach Charbonnet coming off a torn ACL, the Seahawks should make Walker, 25, a priority."

RELATED: Buy the new Seahawks championship commemorative Sports Illustrated cover

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III poses with the MVP trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Franchise Tag Makes Sense For Seahawks

If the Seahawks were to sign Walker to a franchise tag, it would give him a one-year contract worth around $14 million. That's a pretty high salary for a running back, but given the team's current set of circumstances with the position, it makes sense.

Zach Charbonnet is dealing with a torn ACL and could miss part of the 2026 season. Even if he's healthy, he will still have a long road of rehab ahead and may not be available for the entire year. Walker has the ability to be a bell cow for the Seahawks offense, and he has clearly learned the ins and outs of the trenches for Seattle's offensive line.

It's a difficult decision because there is only so much money that can be given out to free agents this offseason. Walker is MVP, and if he is not on the Seahawks roster this season, the team will have to find a replacement that likely won't be able to produce at the level he was at this past season.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More Seahawks On SI Stories

Sam Darnold's Story is not Closed, but Remains Open for Another Title

Why the Seahawks Are Perfectly Positioned to Assemble a Dynasty

Seahawks 2026 Mock Draft Picks Impact EDGE Despite Medical Red Flags

Ten Players to Watch This Offseason As The Seahawks Clear Cap Space