Seahawks happy enough with Super Bowl LX win but wanted more dominance

The Seattle Seahawks are officially Super Bowl champions again after defeating the New England Patriots 29-13. There have been many doubts from people outside of Seattle, but it was never a doubt from those inside the organization.

That’s why the Seahawks are happy to get this Super Bowl title, but they know they could’ve done more to get the dominating victory.

The Seahawks relied on the Dark Side Defense to get the job done, and quarterback Sam Darnold wanted the 12 and spectators to make sure of that. This was a masterful performance from the Seahawks’ defense as they allowed 331 total yards, accounted for three turnovers, made one defensive touchdown, and tormented second-year Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Offensively, the players knew they could have made a much more convincing performance. Right after the game, quarterback Sam Darnold said he was proud of his offense's performance. He did, however, also say that there was more to be desired offensively.

The Seahawks accumulated 335 total yards on offense and were 4-of-16 in third-down conversions. There were times that Darnold could have made better throws esecially deep down the field. Two plays stand out deep where Darnold could’ve connected to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed.

Darnold did finish the game, completing 19-of-38 of his passes for 202 yards, one touchdown on a perfect connection to tight end A.J. Barner, and a quarterback rating of 74.7. The biggest part was that not only did he play well enough, but he didn’t make mistakes that put the team in bad situations.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the biggest knocks against Darnold entering the postseason was that he turned the ball over too much. He turned the ball over 20 times during the regular season.

In Super Bowl LX against the second-ranked scoring defense in the Patriots, Darnold didn’t turn the ball over. He only got sacked once against the Patriots off a bad block from right guard Anthony Bradford.

The star of Super Bowl LX was running back Kenneth Walker III, who ran for 135 yards on 27 carries while catching two receptions for 26 yards. As a result of big bruising runs, Walker was named Super Bowl MVP.

There is a lot of modesty with the Seahawks on both sides of the field. Offensively, they want perfection and don’t want glory despite playing nearly mistake-free football against a tenacious Patriots defense.

For the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense, they are not shy to brag about their teammates, but they also want to dominate on every level.

All of this modesty and determination to dominate gave the Seahawks a Super Bowl title. It’s also a key reason why the Seahawks will be contending for many Super Bowls for years to come.

More Seahawks on SI stories

‘Brilliant’ Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald true MVP of Super Bowl

How Sam Darnold Super Bowl win may change things with Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon has a much better idea than going to Disneyland