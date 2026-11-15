George Holani Injury Update: Seahawks Backup RB Leaves Early

The Seattle Seahawks lost a fumble in the first couple minutes of the game today, and are in the process of getting driven down on by the Las Vegas Raiders offense right now. But the real pain right now belongs to George Holani, who departed the game after that initial drive and has not yet returned, with what the team is calling a knee injury.

Shortly after the Raiders scored their touchdown, it was announced that Holani had a knee injury, and is Doubtful to return. The speed of that declaration is obviously pessimistic, as is the status itself. Fortunately, the Seahawks do have other running backs they can turn to right now, and Holani was likely going to be kept almost entirely to special teams today.

The Injury

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) carries the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seemed like the injury happened while blocking on the opening kickoff, since Holani wasn't on the field for either of Seattle's two first offensive plays. It is worth noting that Holani has been playing through assorted injuries all season long, although this is presumed to be a new one as George hasn't even been listed on the injury report for several weeks.

I speculated previously that Holani would have been placed on IR if not for the fact that the team needed running backs thanks to the absence of Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet. Sometimes it's felt like he's been held together by duct tape, so if the dam breaks eventually I won't be shocked. There's clearly not much room for him on the offense any more anyway.

The Ramifications

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I don't think the Holani injury will be meaningful long-term, it's worth noting that the Seattle Seahawks have another one of their running backs on the inactive list today. Emanuel Wilson, who started and played respectably over the few games the team needed him, was a healthy scratch. So, if something were to happen to Charbonnet or Price today, things would get tricky.

Velus Jones is also no longer on the roster, so turning to him is not a possibility at this point in time. The Seahawks should be okay for today, but if this is the last straw for Holani's health this year it might merit bringing Jones back. For now, the Seahawks turn their focus to beating the Raiders with the players they do have. Expect Holani to miss some time at this point.

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