Seahawks Confidence Meter: New Winning Streak After Week 10

This 2026 NFL Season has been difficult for the Seattle Seahawks (5-4). From costly turnovers and inconsistency from the coaching staff to injuries, the Seahawks have had some moments they wish they could take back. The lack of consistency has hurt the Seahawks so much that the team is on the verge of accomplishing something they haven’t done since Week 1 and Week 2: a winning streak.

​Seattle started the season 2-0 with wins over the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals, but it has since gone 3-4. Every time the Seahawks get a win, turnovers and inconsistent play plague the team. They are coming off a much-needed 17-3 developmental win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. The Seahawks are looking for a huge win at the Las Vegas Raiders with explosive performances on both sides of the ball.

​Why the Seahawks Need More than a Win Over the Raiders

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks aren’t just looking to beat the Raiders; they’re looking for some version of themselves in terms of dominance. Tight end AJ Barner said they are still searching for their identity. The Seahawks didn’t lose too much from their Super Bowl-winning team last season, but they’ve had to go from the hunter to the hunted. They’ve shown glimpses, i.e., the 20-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but then they get smacked 31-17 by the Chicago Bears.

The Seahawks slowed down the game and made some big adjustments on both sides of the ball in the win over the Cardinals. On Sunday, the Seahawks have to take that momentum and expand with some explosiveness. Most of it concerns the offense, where the running game might be on the verge of a breakout performance.

​The Seahawks are facing a Raiders defense that ranked last in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense. Las Vegas has allowed 12 rushing touchdowns and allowed a league-high 5.0 yards per rush. Seattle will have veteran running back Zach Charbonnet and rookie running back Jadarian Price share the backfield for the third consecutive game. Charbonnet had a stellar rushing performance last week against Arizona, while Price was the team’s leading receiver.

​This game is first-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury’s opportunity to unleash the full potential of the rushing offense and have it develop more for the bye week next week. This game is also a chance for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to get back into the offense’s rhythm after missing the two games.

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Dark Side Defense needs to continue developing, especially when it comes to defending against the short passing game. The losses to the Bears and the San Francisco 49ers showed the Seahawks’ defense could get worn down. Last week, the Seahawks took away the Cardinals’ short passing game and limited star tight end Trey McBride. Second-year nickelback Nick Emmanwori had a breakthrough performance with his ability to cover tight ends.

​The Seahawks are facing a Raiders’ offense that excelled at getting the ball to tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, who are two of the leading receivers for Las Vegas. The Dark Side Defense can create a bad game for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is starting his first game for the Raiders.

Last week versus the Cardinals was about being better on fourth down and in the red zone. Now, the Seahawks need to build more on against an offensive-minded head coach in Klint Kubiak, who was the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator last season and knows the Dark Side Defense’s weaknesses.

Confidence Meter: 9

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