George Holani Might Be the NFL's Biggest Winner From Mini-Camps

This offseason is a chance for any player to step up and make their presence known. Some players are looking to impress enough during Mini-Camps to get new roles or raise their status as a potential starter. There have been some big winners from different teams, but there might not be a bigger winner in the league than Seattle Seahawks’ third-year running back George Holani.

He is taking advantage of the extra reps in mini-camps due to the departure of Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker and Zach Chabonnet’s injury recovery process. ESPN’s Brady Henderson has Holani as the biggest surprise for the Seahawks this offseason. While his increased reps in the offseason workout might not be a surprise, the way he is standing out in a crowded backfield is.

How is Holani Breaking Out?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Walker leaving via Free Agency and Charbonnet still recovering from his ACL injury he suffered in the postseason, there was no doubt the Seahawks needed to address the running back group. The front office signed former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal and drafted Notre Dame athletic back Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Seahawks’ coaching staff, however, still wanted to see how Holani would respond to more reps in OTAs and Mini-Camps.

Not only is Holani one of the most talked-about players during mini-camps, but he also started the practices with the first-team offense. The Seahawks eventually gave Price reps at the No. 1 throughout the practices as the team intends to keep their one-two running back tandem from last season. Holani, however, matched Price’s athleticism and intensity in drills and team reps. The team has been wanting Holani to get a chance to prove he is more than the third-string back from last season. He is capable of being one of the league’s biggest surprises overall this upcoming NFL season.

Big Role for Holani in 2025

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks acquired Holani as an undrafted rookie in 2024, and since then, he has been serviceable when stepping onto the field. He rushed for only 10 yards on three carries in five games played in his rookie season. This past season, however, he got the opportunity to play in 11 regular-season games, the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl LX. He got more carries in the crowded backfield with 22 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. He also got five carries for 10 yards during the postseason games. His stats weren’t eye-opening, but he was getting the experience needed to keep growing.

The Seahawks are confident that Holani has not acquired the experience, but he has gained the confidence needed to play as a first-team back. The plan is for him to share the backfield with Price with the first-team offense during the season while Charbonnet recovers from his injury. Holani’s true value will be determined by how well he helps carry the offense by making big plays on the ground and in the passing game, but to take the pressure away from quarterback Sam Darnold. This offseason is already a big win for a player who has rushed for 83 yards in his first two seasons.

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