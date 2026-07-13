Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #18 Jason Myers

Special teams is a major component of many teams in the NFL. It was a big reason why the Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions. They were one of the most complete teams as a result. The Seahawks had one of the most explosive offenses this past season, but occasionally, they couldn’t finish key drives.

This led to kicker Jason Myers getting to finish the drives and put some points on the board for Seattle. This led to Myers being the league’s leading scorer of the offense, but missing out on a Pro-Bowl bid. This upcoming 2026 NFL Season is a great opportunity for Myers to accomplish this impressive feat again.

Why Myers Could Be Ranked Higher?

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took some time, but Myers eventually became one of the most reliable kickers in the league. This past season was one of the best seasons of his career. Myers had career highs in most of the major statistics. He was 48-of-48 in extra points and 41-of-48 in field goals. Meyers accumulated 171 points, the most of any player in the league. Myers was completely reliable from long distances as he was 13-of-15 from 40 to 49 yards out and 9-of-12 from 50 to 59 yards out. He scored 35 more points in the Seahawks’ three postseason games.

Myers was one of the most reliable players in the league. There were portions during the regular season where the offenses would have problems getting first downs due to poor offensive line protection or the opposing defenses picked up the play. Myers was the Seahawks’ last player to generate any amount of success from a stalled drive that had any momentum. Despite leading the league in points and being one of the league’s best kickers, Myers didn’t receive the bid to be in his third career Pro Bowl. He should've made Super Bowl LX MVP after a stellar performance.

Why Myers Could Be Ranked Lower?​

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) misses a field goal in the final second of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are always times when teams and fans want their kickers to be more reliable. Myers only missed one field goal last season from 20 to 29 yards out. That miss was in Seattle’s 13-3 Week 18 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It was his first miss from that distance since his 2015 rookie season. Despite being busy last season, Myers hasn’t hit 90% of his field goals since 2022.

The Seahawks look to be more efficient and aggressive in their run game under first-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. The offense’s goal is to get the easy first down on the ground. They are looking to get the tight ends and short passing game more involved and not leave the deep passing game. This offense has the potential to give Myers the same number of field goals for easy points. Seattle is also looking to ensure it capitalizes offensively so they don’t have to rely on Myers’ kicking to put points on the board.

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