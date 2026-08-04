What to Take Away From Seahawks Training Camp Practice #8

The Seattle Seahawks got some well-deserved time off on Sunday before making their way back on the field for Monday. Each day of training camp will be a new day where the stars and the practice squad players will work to make themselves better. Five main storylines were created as the Seahawks had another serious practice on the eve before being featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

The Darnold to Shaheed Chemistry is Going to Be Something Special

There were several moments to note in Monday's practice, but the main area that Seahawks media and fans will be focused on is quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. The two players have been developing solid chemistry during the offseason and training camp.

Monday's practice is another example of the chemistry working to become a dangerous pair. One of the final plays of practice was Darnold's deep passing to Shaheed for a 55-yard reception. Their chemistry is growing, which is dangerous considering the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on the opposite side of the field.

Bud Clark Taking More Primitive Reps

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark (DB33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last few practices, the Seahawks have given their second-round rookie in safety Bud Clark more reps with the first-team defense. On Monday, Clark took a good amount of the practice reps with the first-team defense, where he played deep safety and the box linebacker/slot cornerback.

This comes as the Seahawks are trying out multiple players in Nick Emmanwori's spot while he recovers from ankle surgery. D'Anthony Bell and Devon Witherspoon took a good portion of the reps in earlier practices.

Velus Jones Attempting One Big Push

This training camp is also about some of the lesser-known-players trying to make a name for themselves and make the roster. This includes players like Velus Jones, who made quick position changes from running back to wide receiver to running back again.

Jones struggled in a few practices, but on Monday, he made himself stand out. He reportedly had three plays that accounted for 30 yards in a series of plays in the scrimmage team period. Jones is a dark horse to make the 53-man roster, but his ability to make multiple big plays and play well on special teams would be his key.

Robbie Ouzts Might Be for a While

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts (40) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were some negatives to Monday's practice after a few days off. The injuries are starting to pile, but there might be something serious with second-year fullback Robbie Ouzts. Head coach Mike Macdonald told the media that he is getting something checked out, but didn't state which injury. Ouzts missed some time last season with a neck injury. The Seahawks might need Brady Russell or Nick Kallerup to step up and take those main reps moving forward.

Players Missing Time Experiencing Big Setback

One of the worst things to happen to players who are not starters or going through competition is suffering an injury. Wide receiver Jake Bobo and rookie cornerback Julian Neal have missed multiple days of practice on Monday.

Bobo is trying to build himself up as a reliable and consistent player for the Seahawks’ offense. He is trying to get on the field early and often. Neal was in the battle for No. 3, but his injuries have allowed the other rookies and less developed veterans to take his developmental reps.

Another player facing some difficult injuries is defensive end/tackle Mike Morris. He is in the final year of a four-year rookie deal and hasn’t shown that he could be the most reliable defender for the Dark Side Defense. He needs the training camp to show he can be a good rotational player before an undervalued player or previously undrafted player takes his spot. A practice squad player like Jared Ivey is attempting to get the best and most reps possible with Morris out.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter