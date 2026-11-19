When Nick Emmanwori was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, he was considered to be a safety. Most major NFL websites list him as a safety. He played a lot of safety in college.

And yet, according to Pro Football Focus, he’s played a single snap as a deep safety this season, and zero snaps as a box safety. So, where is he being deployed, if not at his draft position?

What’s In The Box?

That’s not to say that Nick doesn’t play in the box a lot. But when he does, he does so as a full-blown linebacker. Depending on the circumstances of the game, you can count on Emmanwori getting linebacker snaps anywhere from 10-25 times per game. He’s currently sitting on 134 this season, mostly as an outside backer on either side.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is more-or-less in line with how Nick was used in 2025, where he stacked up 285 box linebacker snaps in the regular season. He’s spreading his wings a little bit, but this will always be a huge part of his game thanks to his size. At 6’3 and 220 pounds, he’s as big as some modern NFL linebackers, and much faster. But this year, he’s spread his wings beyond.

Manning The Hot Corner

As a rookie, Emmanwori emerged as an asset most readily as a slot corner. That has continued on into 2026, naturally. The slot is still where he does most of his damage. He’s currently got 175 snaps there, and he’s also sprinkled in 10 as an outside corner. Matching up on slot receivers and wrecking outside runs with his skills is the foundation of his game.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie year Emmanwori was primarily a slot corner, recording 378 snaps there, as well as 8 on the outside. It’s the perfect place for him in this defense, allowing him to mostly stay close to the line of scrimmage and be a bigtime force multiplier for the run defense. But this season has been about moving him around a bit, away from the secondary and towards…

Putting It On The Line

This has been the big transformation in Emmanwori’s usage this season. After testing the waters as a rookie with 88 snaps off the edge on the defensive line, Nick has been unleashed here. 123 snaps and counting. His ability to play off the edge has been very important for this defense, due to the team going relatively light at the position this year.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) drops a pass against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming he stays healthy, it’s very likely that Emmanwori will end up with at least 200 snaps in each deployment. I can’t find another player in the league right now who is even close to that. Mike Macdonald has unlocked the perfect way to get the most out of this very unique player, and he should continue to in seasons to come as Nick’s game improves even further.

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