Insider points to Seahawks potentially upgrading offensive line at NFL trade deadline
The Seattle Seahawks are in Landover, Maryland, tonight to take on the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the trade deadline for the National Football League is a bit over 48 hours away. That would be Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 pm ET, to be exact.
What does that have to do with Mike Macdonald’s first-place team? According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the “Seahawks and Chargers are exploring potential offensive line additions.”
Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus came out with his offensive line rankings for Week 9. He has the Seahawks at the bottom half of the list at No. 19, one notch below their previous ranking.
“The Seattle Seahawks were on a bye in Week 8,” explained Buday. “The Seahawks’ offensive line has yielded 60 pressures—including five sacks—across 211 pass plays so far this year. The group’s 84.6 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating sits tied for 13th in the league.”
There was some positive news from Buday and, per usual, it was in regards to Seahawks’ left tackle Charles Cross, who is regarded as this unit’s best player…again. “Cross has allowed pressure on 6.3 percent of pass plays this season,” added Buday, “which is the best rate of his career.”
There has certainly been some progress made from a year ago. To date, the Seahawks have allowed only nine sacks in seven games. In 2024, Seattle permitted 54 quarterback traps in 17 contests. Of course, there’s still room for improvement this season, especially for a team right in the playoff mix and a club looking for its first division title since 2020. It will be interesting to see what general manager John Schneider is able to do over the next few days.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Experts predict dangerous setup for meme treatment in Seahawks-Commanders
Seahawks vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries for Week 9
Seattle Seahawks' defense gets more bad news after bye week
Seahawks sign dangerous kick returner, designate Christian Haynes to return