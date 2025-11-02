Sam Darnold back in prime time, 4 other things to know about Seahawks vs. Commanders
It’s the proverbial two teams headed in the opposite direction. The Seattle Seahawks, off in Week 8, return to the field having won their last two games. The Washington Commanders, a 12-5 team in 2024 that reached the NFC title game, own a 3-5 record this season and have dropped three in a row.
The Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are tied atop the NFC West with a 5-2 record. The Commanders are in third place in the NFC East and already three games behind the first-place Philadelphia Eagles.
Head coach Dan Quinn will have his starting quarterback at his disposal. Jayden Daniels missed Monday night’s clash with the Chiefs, and has played in only five games this season. The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year could be in for a rude awakening at home against Leonard Williams and the Seattle defense on Sunday night.
Seahawks vs. Commanders History
These teams clash for the fourth time in six seasons dating back to 2020, and the third time in Washington over that span. Seattle rallied for a 29-26 home victory in 2023 when the franchises last met. As for the Seahawks’ last appearance in D.C., Pete Carroll’s club came up short, 17-15, on a Monday night in 2021.
In terms of the rivalry’s overall history, Washington owns a 13-7 lead in the regular-season standings. However, the Seahawks have prevailed in all three playoff meetings.
Washington’s Ground Game Faces Stiff Challenge
Seattle’s Sam Darnold has thrown exactly three times as many TD passes (12) as interceptions (4) this season. He’s also committed three turnovers in his last three games. In the Monday night win over the Texans in Week 7, he was picked off once and lost a fumble which Houston recovered for a touchdown.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, ageless tight end Zach Ertz, and rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt have each scored four touchdowns for the Commanders this season. The latter was a seventh-round pick in April, and leads the team with 402 yards rushing. Seattle owns the league’s top-ranked run defense.
Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ RB Kenneth Walker III
The Commanders’ defense is 22nd in the NFL against the run, allowing a disappointing 128.8 yards per game. It looks like a good opportunity for Seattle’s ground game to get untracked. Kenneth Walker III has more than half (430) of Seattle’s 743 rushing yards (106.1 average) and could be primed for a big outing.
Washington’s pass rush has totaled a respectable 22 sacks in eight games, but a closer look shows that the Commanders’ defense has been a little hit-or-miss in this aspect. Dan Quinn’s defense has racked up a combined 12 sacks in three wins. Meanwhile, there have been just 10 quarterback traps in five losses.
