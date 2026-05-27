Irvin Charles’ Trade to Seahawks is Bad News for Emmanuel Henderson

The Seattle Seahawks are taking every opportunity to improve their roster for a shot at a second consecutive Super Bowl title. The Seahawks made their first non-NFL Trade this offseason by trading a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft to the New York Jets. In return, the Seahawks acquired wide receiver/gunner Irvin Charles. This is a move that not only adds depth to the receiver corps, but it also stabilizes the special teams. Seattle’s move might be good for the Seahawks overall, but it’s bad news for rookie wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson.

Henderson has a Bigger Obstacle Ahead of Him

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Seahawks took a risk by drafting Henderson in the sixth round, 199th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. One of his main attributes as a playmaker is his breakout speed in vertical routes. This made him more appealing to be considered for the 53-man roster based on his potential contributions in special teams as a gunner. The Seahawks’ trade for Charles put Henderson at a significant disadvantage, as it could’ve been the only position that he could have gotten..

Henderson is an untested rookie drafted in the sixth round with several skillsets that need to be developed. Charles has been a reliable gunner in his first two seasons in the league for the Jets before suffering a season-ending injury that made him miss all of 2025. Charles has accumulated 14 total tackles in his first two seasons on special teams.

Charles’ Addition Signifies Team’s Seriousness of Identity and Special Teams

Sep 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Irvin Charles (19) takes the field against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Seahawks’ Week 16 and NFC Championship wins over the Los Angeles Rams show that special team is a vital role for a Super Bowl-winning team. Last season, Brady Wilson accounted for 14 total tackles all on special teams and was a pivotal player. Charles can be another stellar addition to the special team kickoff and punt coverage.

Charles’ ability to play wide receiver and gunner makes him a key player to the Seahawks’ identity of utilizing dynamic and multi-purposeful players. Not only can he play special teams, but he can also play receiver. He has been targeted twice in his career with no completions. Charles, however, has played only 53 snaps on offense.

Henderson can get beat Charles out in receiver drills, but he still lacks the special teams experience in the NFL that Charles provides. If Henderson wants to secure a 53-man roster spot, he’ll have to validate as an NFL-caliber pass-catcher and special-teams player despite being a rookie.

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