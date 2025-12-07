Jake Bobo active, Seattle Seahawks rule out 6 others against Atlanta Falcons

The Seattle Seahawks still have a few young key players on injured reserve, such as rookie wide receiver Tory Horton Jr. and starting center Jalen Sundell.

However, the good news is that their roster is getting healthier a the playoffs approach. Yesterday, defensive tackle Jarran Reed and safety Julian Love were both activated from IR, putting Mike Macdonald's defense at full strength for the first time since Week 1 this season.

Let's take a look at the inactives lists for the Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons ahead of today's early kickoff.

Seahawks Week 14 inactives

- QB Jalen Milroe (QB3)

- CB Shaq Griffin

- RB Cam Akers

- OLB Jared Ivey

- OLB Connor O'Toole

- OT Mason Richman

As you can see, Seattle is pretty healthy - as these are all healthy scratches and not injured players. Fan favoite wide receiver Jake Bobo is back in the lineup for the first time in a while, indicating he may not yet be done with the Seahawks as suspected.

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates following his second touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Falcons Week 14 inactives

- WR Drake London

- CB Cobee Bryant

- RB Nathan Carter

- DL Brandon Dorlus

- OL Mike Jerrell

- WR Casey Washington

For Atlanta the biggest absence is that of their star wide receiver Drake London, who leads the team this year with 810 receiving yards and six touchdowns. No other wide receiver on the Falcons' roster has more than 323.

Defensive lineman David Onyemata and starting guard Chris Lindstrom were both listed as questionable coming into today's game, but both will be in the lineup.

