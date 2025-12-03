Latest roster news brings encouragement to Seahawks' defense

The Seattle Seahawks (9-3) have a statement in the final lap of the 2025 regular season. The Seahawks are back in contention for an NFC West Divisional title after the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Seattle will now focus their attention on the Atlanta Falcons (4-8), who have lost six of their last seven games.

The Seahawks had their best defensive game of the season in Week 13, dominating the Minnesota Vikings 26-0. The good news is, on top of that, the Seahawks will get some defensive reinforcements back on the field.

Seattle announced on Wednesday that three players have come off IR and returned to the practice field. Safety Julian Love (hamstring), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (wrist/thumb), and wide receiver Dareke Young (quad) all returned to practice on Wednesday.

All three players are not on the 53-man roster, but could be soon. It is highly likely that all three players will be ready when the Seahawks go on the road to take on the Falcons.

Love has played only three games this season due to the hamstring injury. He missed Week 3’s dominating win over the New Orleans Saints, but returned in the Week 4 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. While trying to recover and rebound from the injury, he suffered a setback right before the Week 9 dominating road win over the Washington Commanders.

While Love’s leadership and playmaking abilities have been felt, former undrafted safety Ty Okado was stellar filling in. Okada is now dealing with an oblique injury, but he has been playing well for the Seahawks overall. Having Love back with a reliable Okada right there is a huge asset.

Both Reed and Young were placed on IR prior to the game versus Washington. Reed needed surgery to repair his wrist and thumb injuries, but it was not severe enough to miss more than four games.

While Reed isn’t up to the level of a shutdown defender at the line of scrimmage, he is one of the more disruptive interior defensive linemen against the running and passing games. Reed has accumulated 17 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, and six quarterback hits. Defensive coordinator Aden Durde will be happy to have him back rotations through the interior.

Meanwhile, Young could be a reliable blocker back on the field for the Seahawks. Despite catching two receptions for 48 yards in six games, he has been a solid player, especially on special teams.

The Seahawks will likely take the rest of the week to determine if all three of these players are healthy and conditioned enough to play in Sunday’s game.

