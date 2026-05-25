Jason Myers Is Master Of His Own Fate In 2026

While there’s still plenty of time left in the 2026 offseason, I suspect that the Seattle Seahawks are going to hold off on giving Jason Myers a contract extension. He is entering a contract year, and he’s coming off a very strong 2025 campaign, but there’s not exactly much incentive for the Seahawks to handle him now. I wouldn’t rule it out, but what would be the point?

Why He’s Not Getting Extended

The savings on an extension would be insignificant, if they existed at all. Even squeezing a million dollars in additional cap savings is unlikely, and does the team even need such cap space anyway? They have plenty of money to spend if the need should arise. So the team gains nothing except the knowledge that they don’t have to worry about kicker for a while.

Not much of an upside. The downside is that Myers has a down year in 2026, and now you’re trapped in a long-term contract with a kicker you might not want anymore. Kickers are frequently good into their 40s, but it’s not guaranteed, so for all we know a bad year could be the beginning of the end for Jason’s career as a quality kicker. Why open the door to that possibility?

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) prepares to kick a field goal against the New England Patriots. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Therefore, I imagine that Myers is playing for his future in 2026. A good season will likely lead to a lucrative extension near the top of the market, while a lackluster one could spell the end of his time as a Seahawk. Emphasis on could, as the team could always give him the benefit of the doubt and just use the lackluster year as a chance to save some money.

What He’s Brought

2025 was an interesting year for Myers. His field goal accuracy was forgettable, a mere 85.4%, 18th in the NFL among kickers with at least 20 attempts. However, he got so many bites at the apple, he was second in the league in field goals made with 41, and finished first in points with 170. Throw in a perfect postseason and five made kicks in the Super Bowl for good measure.

So it wasn’t quite the down year that some people anticipated based on Jason’s history of performing well in even years and then falling off in odd ones. Not perfect, but not exactly much to hold against him other than a costly miss in the loss to Tampa Bay in week five. It was a strong seventh year for Myers in Seattle, and has earned him an eighth.

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Myers has been up-and-down over his Seahawk tenure, with one season of perfect accuracy back in 2020 and a pro bowl berth in 2022, but had a season of sub-74% kicking sandwiched between them. He whiffed on quite a few important kicks in 2023, tightened up in 2024, and now we’re here. He’s not a sure thing, but he’s been a reasonable bet for this team.

What He Brings

Myers isn’t an ironclad lock as a kicker, but he’s dependable enough to have the job. A team that is planning on defending a championship in 2026 can’t mess around with an unproven or untrustworthy kicker, especially after a season where they depended on their kicker for so much. Right now, when Myers misses a kick inside 52 yards, it surprises us.

He doesn’t have the cannon that someone like a Brandon Aubrey or Cam Little has, but you can send him out for a sixty yarder and feel like he’s got a reasonable chance at it. Throw in his strong track record on kickoffs and you’ve got a championship quality kicker for a championship quality team. But he’ll have to deliver in 2026 to secure that new contract.

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter. | Steven-Imagn Images

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