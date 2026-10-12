Jaxon Smith-Njigba Among 9 Seahawks in First Injury Report vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for a short week of practice as they get ready to face off against the Denver Broncos in Week 6's edition of Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks did not practice on Monday, but they did release a report of players that would have practiced and would have sat if there was a session today.

#Seahawks didn't practice today, but here's an estimation of how the team would have practiced if they did on Monday injury report.



Drake Thomas one to watch after exiting briefly yesterday with ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/76UIvBwJui — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 12, 2026

Full Participants

WR Irv Charles (knee), RB George Holani (ribs, knee)

Wide receiver Irv Charles is looking to make his debut with the Seahawks after being on injured reserve for the first five weeks of the season. Charles has not played since 2024 when he was with the New York Jets and the Seahawks traded a draft pick for him over the offseason, proving how much they value his special teams abilities.

As for Holani, he pops up on the injury report, but a full participation projection is a good sign that he is set to play for Thursday.

Limited Participants

RB Zach Charbonnet (knee), QB Drew Lock (forearm), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle), OL Beau Stephens (shoulder), DT Leonard Williams (ankle)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is probably the most notable name on the list as he picked up a slight ankle injury during the team's Week 5 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. It will take a lot for JSN to miss the Week 6 game, but it's not out of the ordinary for star players to be featured in the first injury report of the week.

As for Zach Charbonnet, he is eyeing his 2026 debut after being on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List for the first month of the season. There is reason to believe he could make his debut against the Broncos given the team's depth, but with Holani, Emanuel Wilson, Velus Jones Jr. and Robert Henry Jr. on the roster, the Seahawks aren't in dire need to play him.

Non-Participants

LB Chazz Surratt (calf), LB Drake Thomas (ankle)

Surratt has been dealing with a calf injury and has been out for the last two games. It's likely he will be out for a third straight week.

As for Thomas, he dealt with the injury during the Niners contest and his status will be one to watch over the next few days.

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