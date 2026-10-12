Leonard Williams Ankle Injury Update: How Seahawks DT Played Through Scare vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams had an injury scare during the team's 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. It didn't prevent him from appearing against the San Francisco in a 32-29 loss at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon.

The ankle injury may have slowed Williams down against the Niners, though. Williams had one assisted tackle and a quarterback hit on Brock Purdy.

As Williams had described before the game, he "heard a little bit of crunchiness" while he was walking off the field during the Chargers game.

"I think at first, just when it first happens and you're out there on the field, the adrenaline's pumping and you hear a little bit of crunchiness or something like that, you always think worst-case scenario. But then once you calm down, go in the training room and they start doing tests on you, you start realizing it's not as bad as you thought," Williams said.

After struggling against San Francisco, you have to wonder if Williams rushed back to the field too quickly.

Leonard Williams Catches No Breaks From Seahawks Schedule

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) rushes against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) and Los Angeles Chargers guard Trevor Penning (75) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams doesn't have the best luck in his injury recovery.

After electing to play against the Niners, Williams may now have to turn around and play against the Denver Broncos on just four days rest. The two teams clash in the Mile High City as part of Thursday Night Football this week.

Denver possesses one of the toughest interior offensive lines in the league. Even if Williams does play, he'll face a stiff test in the middle of the Broncos' protection.

Williams suffered what was believed to be a low ankle sprain against Los Angeles during a goal-line play.

Very few details were revealed publicly about the injury.

A Grade 1 ankle sprain typically takes at least a week, but up to a month of recovery time. That's the likeliest injury Williams went down with last week.

Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed Must Step Up For Seahawks Defensive Line

There's a few ways to get around Williams' injury, whether he sits or suits up against Denver this Thursday.

Seahawks head coach and defensive play-caller Mike Macdonald could get creative with disguised blitz packages to compensate for the hobbled tackle having limited mobility.

Macdonald may want to consider that anyway. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix struggles against heavy pressure.

Macdonald could also lean on Byron Murphy II opposite Jarran Reed as the primary interior pass-rusher.

Murphy had a pair of sacks, three TFLs, and three quarterback hits on Purdy this past Sunday.

Whether Williams sits or plays, Macdonald has good options to hedge with. We'll see what hand he plays in a few days.

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