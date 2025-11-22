Jaxon Smith-Njigba can tie NFL record for Cooper Kupp, Marvin Harrison this week
With each passing week the accolades, and records, just keep piling up for Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and he has a chance to check a couple more boxes this week when Seattle travels to Nashville, TN to face the 1-9 Titans.
Here's Titans beat reporter John Glennon of the Nashville Post catching us up on another major milestone JSN has within his reach on Sunday.
Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had nine catches for 105 yards last week and became the first player in NFL history to record at least 75 receiving yards in each of their first 10 games of a season.- John Glennon, Nashville Post
With at least 75 receiving yards on Sunday at Tennessee (1:00 p.m. ET, FOX), Smith-Njigba can join Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (14 games) and Cooper Kupp (13) as the only players with at least 11 consecutive games of 75+ receiving yards in a single season in NFL history.
That's some rarified historical air alongside a hall of famer in Harrison and his current teammate Kupp (who just might wind up wearing a gold jacket of his own someday.)
As if that's not impressive enough, Smith-Njigba can accomplish another mind-blowing statistical feet against the Titans as well. Hard as it is to believe, he needs just 157 receiving yards to break the all-time single season Seahawks record of 1303 set by D.K. Metcalf in 2020.
That may be a tall task given that the Seahawks are 13.5 point favorites against the Titans but if the game script allows, it's certainly within his reach.
On the season, JSN is averaging 114.6 receiving yards per game, with a high of 162 yards in a week six win in Jacksonville.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Sam Darnold finds himself in the company of former Seahawks rival
NFL analyst predicts ‘full-on bloodbath’ between Seahawks, Titans
3 Seahawk players that need to step up Week 12 against Titans
Richard Sherman sure Sam Darnold will bounce back from bad game