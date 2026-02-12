Seahawks Should be Close to Deciding on New Offensive Coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks are searching for their fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons. There is a chance the next hire could remain in Seattle for the long haul after several one -year coaches.

The past two offensive coordinators, Shane Waldron and Ryan Grubb, were not great fits. Klint Kubiak was good enough with the Seahawks' offense that he took the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seahawks have a few solid options after the late search due to the Super Bowl. There are also some great in-house candidates for the position, including run game coordinator Justin Outten and passing game coordinator Jake Peetz. There is a great chance after the latest news of a Raiders' interview that the Seahawks are close to a hire.

The Raiders make surprising interview for Seahawks coach

On Thursday, the Raiders interviewed Seahawks wide receiver coach Frisman Jackson for the potential role as offensive coordinator. Jackson has been a wide receivers coach since becoming a coach in 2008. He has been with the Seahawks since 2024, getting the most out of stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and D.K. Metcalf.

Kubiak wants to add some familiar personnel to his staff in Las Vegas. It is not known if the Raiders have stated they are going after other Seahawks coaches for their own staff. It is likely some of the staff for the Seahawks won't leave for the same positions in Las Vegas. This is an area where a position coach will leave for a bigger role with a less established team.

Jun 3, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (left) and offensive assistant Jake Peetz during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Are the Seahawks closing in on an in-house hire?

The Seahawks have interviewed Peetz, Outen, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, and tight ends coach Mack Brown for consideration of the offensive coordinator position. This is for the Seahawks to likely keep the same offensive structure as the 2025 season.

It wasn't just Kubiak's coaching and development that the Seahawks finished third in the league in scoring offense, eighth in passing offense, and 10th in rushing offense. The Seahawks have been efficient all across the offense and have been getting better as the season progressed and into the playoffs. This is due to the stability of the offensive coaching staff.

Peetzn has learned from championship-caliber coaches, including Nick Saban, Sean McVay, and Mike Macdonald, while taking different offensive coaching positions. Outten has experience as an offensive coordinator and has learned a lot since then. Both Janocko and Brown have coached multiple different positions for different teams.

The Seahawks are more than likely going to allow one of their proven assistants to be an offensive coordinator.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots