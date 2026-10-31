Jonathan Taylor Trade Would Help Seahawks, But Here's Why It Won't Happen

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as a trade target for the past couple of weeks.

The Seahawks and Colts recently agreed to a deal involving All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, but Taylor was not part of the trade. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay suggested a trade that would send Taylor to the Seahawks for Emanuel Wilson and second- and fourth-round picks in next year's draft.

"Bringing Taylor into the mix would significantly elevate a Seahawks ground attack that is averaging a middling 113.7 yards per game right now. That is nearly 10 yards below what the team rushed for during the 2025 campaign and almost 20 yards fewer than it averaged during its three-game postseason run," Kay wrote.

"While the move would cost the Seahawks some premium picks, upgrading Wilson to Taylor would have a transformative effect—catapulting Seattle back near the top of the Super Bowl favorites list."

Why Seahawks Make the Trade

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor dives for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have a chance to win a second straight Super Bowl, and they can't sit on the sidelines and let other teams make the big plays instead of them. Last year, the Seahawks acquired Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints, and that move ended up paying off big time.

This year, they have shown aggressiveness in acquiring Nelson, but it might not hurt to get an improvement at the running back position, which has been an inconsistency for the team all season long.

Trading for Taylor ensures that another team that could be competing with them in the NFC playoffs, like the Minnesota Vikings, doesn't get him. That might be the ultimate reason, which would put the Seahawks on a path to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl for a second year in a row.

Why Seahawks Won't Make the Trade

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor is going to cost the Seahawks a pretty penny. He is under contract for $44 million over the next two years, which is far more expensive than what Kenneth Walker III cost the Kansas City Chiefs. The Seahawks were unwilling to match a deal similar to what Walker got with the Chiefs, so it wouldn't make sense for Seattle to raise their salary standards for Taylor.

On top of that, the team should be getting Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet back in the lineup at some point in the next couple of weeks. That should help the run game tremendously, which would negate the need to make a trade for Taylor, even if it is the splashy, sexy move that many football fans would love to see.

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