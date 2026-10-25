Seahawks Reportedly Considering Trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

It’s getting to that time of year when rumors are heating up. Some teams are becoming buyers to improve their roster, while other teams are sellers to help the rebuilding process. The Seattle Seahawks look to be at the top of the buyers list as they desperately need to improve a portion of their roster.

​The Indianapolis Colts, on the other hand, are on the verge of nearly a complete rebuild after firing general manager Chris Ballard. Based on reports from ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, the Colts are putting many of their best players on the trade block. This is an opportunity for the Colts to start over and the Seahawks should be among their biggest trade partners.

​The Seahawks Reportedly Interested in Jonathan Taylor​

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) practices before the game against the against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are one of four prime teams to be connected to Colts running back and three-time Pro-Bowler Jonathan Taylor. He should be one of the best players who are realistically on the trade block. Taylor is on a two-year, $44 million deal that he signed before the season because the franchise thought the team would be more competitive than a 2-4 record and coming off a bad loss to the Tennessee Titans.

​Taylor is in the prime of his career at 27 years old. Through six games this season, he rushed for 492 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries. He also caught 15 receptions for 163 yards. Taylor has a chance to replicate another stellar season no matter who he plays for. He rushed for 3,016 yards and 29 touchdowns on 626 carries and 64 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

​The Seahawks are a mess on the offensive side of the ball due to a lack of explosiveness in the run game, poor play-calling or development and the high number of turnovers, especially from quarterback Sam Darnold. The Seahawks had Darnold take 51 passing attempts, take five sacks and a couple of runs escaping the pocket in the Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Seattle has no explosiveness in the run game behind power backs Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Rookie Jadarian Price is still on IR with a chest injury and there’s no indication when he will return. Meanwhile, veteran Zach Charbonnet practiced as a full participant this week, but he ended up being ruled out for Sunday night’s game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

​The Seahawks need immediate help with the running game and need to save the season before the lack of a run game causes them to lose more games. Taylor could get his second-ever playoff appearance and possibly get his first playoff win. He would also be a perfect fit for the Seahawks’ run game and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

Other Targets from the Colts

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks might be interested in Taylor, but he might not be the only player they are targeting from the Colts. Seattle would be a great place for 30-year-old guard and eight-time Pro-Bowler Quenton Nelson to be sent to. Nelson would be the leader of a talented Seahawks offensive line that has regressed from an impressive season last year.

​Nelson could be the starting guard, which leaves questions over Anthony Bradford, who is back after missing five games for Seattle but is in the final year of his rookie contract. There are questions over Grey Zabel, who has struggled significantly in his second year in the league. Nelson’s addition would easily answer one of the questions and dramatically improve the run game and the pass protection.

​The Seahawks shouldn’t think of Nelson as a backup option, but more of a 1-B option. If general manager John Schneider wanted to shake things up in the NFL, he could trade for both Taylor and Nelson and have them stay as teammates. Seattle would’ve had to give up a lot for both players, but this is a chance for the team to get back into the playoff standings and the NFC West Division.

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