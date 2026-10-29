Seahawks Injury Report With Updates on Jadarian Price, Charles Cross, More

The first practice report of the week typically sells the potential worst-case scenario, as players get listed for any minor issue and get held off the field for rest as much as anything else. So don’t let what you’re about to see alarm you too much. But we can also get an idea of where things might go, so let’s have a look to see who is dealing with what right now.

Seattle Seahawks With A Long List

At first, this report is daunting, so let’s take it piece-by-piece. Zach Charbonnet (knee), Quenton Nelson (knee), and Brady Russell (wrist) were full participants, so nothing to concern yourself with there, and Charbonnet is expected to play this week. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t practice, but they’re just rest days, so that’s fine too.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) at half time against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Limited participants today included just-benched Anthony Bradford (knee), Tyrice Knight (hip), Drew Lock (right elbow), Patrick O’Connell (toe), Connor O’Toole (hamstring), Chazz Surratt (calf), Drake Thomas (ankle), and Leonard Williams (achilles). The concern in this group to me is Williams, as this is a new injury to my knowledge and achilles wounds can linger.

Charles Cross (ankle) was out, as expected. Velus Jones Jr (hamstring) missed as well, although he’s probably days away from getting waived with the return of Price and Charbonnet. Rashid Shaheed (knee) was out, although the word on him remains positive. The worry would be Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) being a DNP, since I believe the ankle issue is new.

Chicago Bears In Good Shape

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs with the ball against New York Jets safety Dane Belton (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears, in terms of week-to-week injury issues, are holding up very well for the moment. They only had five players listed, and of those five, only one of them, Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe), was out. Not to downplay Monangai’s importance to the Bears, of course, but he’s missed the last three games already, so they’re familiar with his absence.

D’Marco Jackson (ankle) and Malik Muhammad (toe) were limited, and should be fine for gameday. Both players are important parts of Chicago’s defense, playing over half the snaps for that unit this season. Worth keeping an eye on, obviously, but hard for me to believe they miss a game right after getting the mini-bye week from the Thursday game.

T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Jack Sanborn (concussion), two linebackers, were full participants, so not much to say there. For the most part, the injury issues the Bears have are more long-term, with players like Coby Bryant, Cole Kmet, Braxton Jones, and Dayo Odeyingbo on injured reserve. Eyes are on Monangai as we go through the week.

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