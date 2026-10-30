Seahawks' Quenton Nelson Discusses 'Bittersweet' Trade From Colts

Former Indianapolis Colts guard and future Hall of Famer Quenton Nelson is on his second day with the Seattle Seahawks since being the primary piece in a blockbuster trade on Tuesday.

Nelson, a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Colts prior to the trade. Now in his ninth season, Nelson bolsters an already-competent Seahawks offensive line that could now move to being one of the best in the league.

In his first media appearance since the trade, Nelson told reporters that he has mixed feelings. While he's excited to be with the Seahawks, he will cherish his time in Indianapolis.

“The reaction, I’ve got to admit, was a little bittersweet,” Nelson said. “I formed a lot of great relationships in Indy; great community there. But definitely excited for this next chapter being here in Seattle. I mean, just driving in and the other couple of times I’ve played here, it’s a beautiful state, a really cool city. All the nature here is sick. And then getting to meet some of the guys, everyone’s been super welcoming already, and the coaches as well … It’s a family here: the equipment [staff], the trainers, it’s been a great day and a half so far.”

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) celebrate Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, after a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rumors were already swirling days before the trade, but Nelson said he tried not to let it affect him. The veteran guard is a free agent after this season, and the Colts weren't going to give him a viable contract extension.

Nelson said he was "controlling what I can control" and "being my best every day" as a potential trade loomed. He did have discussions with interim general manager Ed Dodds in the days leading up to the deal, Nelson added.

“I met with Ed [Dodds] the day before the trade, and he told me that they were fielding calls and there were a few teams interested, one of them being Seattle,” Nelson said. “He [asked] how do I feel about it, and I was like, ‘If that’s what you guys got to do, then great,’ and I was happy when he called me in the next day and told me it’s Seattle.”

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) lead blocks for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nelson spent his first day at the Seahawks' facility meeting with offensive line coaches John Benton and Quinshon Odom, trying to learn as much of the scheme as possible. Head coach Mike Macdonald expects Nelson to start at left guard on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

“It’s a lot of the same stuff, just different terminology,” Nelson said. “Yeah, a lot of different terminology. So, just trying to learn that. Coach [Odom] and [Benton], we met a lot all throughout the day yesterday, and they’re just pouring everything into me, so I really appreciate them. Also, [center Jalen] Sundell stayed around, which was nice. He was there with me all night last night, answering any questions I got. The guys here have been great so far.”

As a veteran who has excelled in his career, Nelson has a better shot than most to quickly learn and adjust to a new system in just a few days. That doesn't make it easy, however, and Monday will be his first major test in a Seahawks uniform.

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