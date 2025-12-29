Seattle Seahawks’ running game rounding into playoff form

Prior to head coach Mike Macdonald’s arrival in the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle Seahawks ranked 28th in the league in terms of rushing yards per game in 2023. Oddly enough, Seattle’s running attack once again finished 28th in the NFL during Macdonald’s first year with the team in ’24. The team did finish with a 10-7 record, but failed to reach the playoffs.

This offseason, the organization made a change at offensive coordinator with the hiring of Klint Kubiak, who served the same role with the New Orleans Saints in 2024. General manager also John Schneider upgraded a shaky offensive line with the first-round addition of guard Grey Zabel.

This season, the ‘Hawks ground attack got off to a so-so start. However, that’s changed in a big way during this second half of the season. In Seattle’s first eight outings, an inconsistent running game managed just 103.9 yards per contest. Kubiak’s offense failed to run for at least 100 yards in half of those games.

Starting with a season-high 198 yards in a 44-22 victory over the Cardinals in Week 10, the team’s running attack has shifted into another gear. In their last eight games, Macdonald’s squad is averaging a solid 135.6 yards per contest. The Seahawks have been held under the century mark just once, while the team has rushed for at least 125 yards in six of those eight games.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 1-2 punch of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet has become a chore for opposing defenses. In the team’s Week 16 comeback victory over the Rams, the former ran for a season-high 100 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. In Sunday’s victory at Carolina, Charbonnet had season bests with 18 carries and 110 yards. He also ran for two scores in the club’s impressive 27-10 win over the Panthers.

Macdonald’s team will need another big effort during Saturday evening’s showdown at San Francisco against one of the league’s better run defenses.

