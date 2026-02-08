Kenneth Walker III Continuing Incredible Streak Could Be Key for Seahawks SB Win

Taking care of the football has been a huge factor when it comes to winning a Super Bowl. Consider that in 59 games in this championship series, the team that has committed the fewest turnovers owns a 40-6 record, which adds up to an .870 winning percentage (there have been 13 instances where the clubs had the same number of miscues).

When the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots square off later today in Super Bowl LX, it’s the NFC champions that finished the regular season with 28 turnovers (20 by quarterback Sam Darnold). However, Mike Macdonald’s team did not give up the pigskin in either of their playoff wins over the 49ers and Rams.

On the other hand, Mike Vrabel’s club has committed a total of five turnovers in their three postseason victories. The Pats gave up the ball 16 times in 17 regular-season outings.

When it comes to turnovers, that’s a subject that Seahawks’ running back Kenneth Walker III. That’s because the four-year veteran and 2022 second-round draft choice from Michigan State has never given away the pigskin during his brief NFL career.

He has touched the ball a combined 954 times, totaling 4,560 yards from scrimmage and scored 31 touchdowns in 58 regular-season contests. In those games, he fumbled a total of three times (one time each in 2023, 2024, and 2025), but he and the team did not lose the ball.

There have also been three postseason games in four years, including a pair in 2025. Walker totaled 241 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 53 attempts, plus caught eight passes for 81 yards. That’s 61 more touches, with zero fumbles. That adds up to a combined 1,015 touches without a turnover.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) trails on the play during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

However, Mike Vrabel’s team has been extremely opportunistic during its three-game postseason run. After forcing a so-so 19 turnovers 17 regular-season outings, the AFC champion Patriots have picked off five passes—returning one for a touchdown—and recovered three opponent fumbles in besting the Chargers, Texans, and Broncos.

However, while New England’s defense might be able to force the aggressive Darnold into a mistake or two, this unit certainly faces a major challenge on Sunday when it comes to taking away the football from the very-dependable Walker.

More Seahawks on SI stories

5 things for Seahawks fans to know about Patriots before Super Bowl

Marshawn Lynch on how SB49 disaster broke Pete Carroll’s Seahawks

3 score predictions for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl LX matchup