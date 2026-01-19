Klint Kubiak’s ground attack carrying the load for red-hot Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks finished the 2025 regular season tied with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos with the NFL’s best win-loss record (14-3). Including last Saturday’s emphatic 41-6 divisional playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the 35-point triumph was the eighth straight win for Mike Macdonald’s club.

All told, those victories have come by a combined 230-105 score. And a huge factor when it comes to the club’s success has been a ground attack that has been the focal point of the offense in their last 10 outings.

One of the goals this offseason for Macdonald and general manager John Schneider was improved offensive line play and more of a commitment to the running game. The Seahawks finished 28th in the league in rushing offense in both 2023 and 2024. And early into this season, Kubiak’s ground attack had yet to make a statement. It is safe to day that has certainly changed as of late.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In their first eight outings, Seattle averaged a so-so 103.9 yards per game rushing and just 3.7 yards per carry during their 6-2 start. However, with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet (the latter will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury) providing a potent 1-2 punch, Seattle has pounded out an impressive 144.0 yards per game on the ground in their last 10 contests. All told, the Seahawks are averaging an impressive 4.6 yards per attempt during their current 9-1 run.

When you also factor in that the Seattle defense finished the regular season third in the NFL vs. the run, it adds up to a proven winning formula. Macdonald and the Seahawks have now ridden Kubiak's horse to the NFC title game, with zero signs (even with the loss of Charbonnet) of that mindset changing (at least for now).

