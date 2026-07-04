Last Chance for Mike Morris With the Seahawks in 2026?

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t looking to run back for a second consecutive Super Bowl, but rather to improve as a team. This roster is loaded with high-caliber talent, with several backups who could be starters on another team. There will be pressure on all players to step up and equally contribute towards another successful season. Some players have more pressure for different reasons. Defensive end Mike Morris is under pressure for a different reason. Morris needs to demonstrate not only that he is capable of a 53-man roster spot but that he can contribute.

From College to Seahawks

Aug 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Mike Morris (94) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II (81) following a reception by Woods II during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Morris originally committed to playing for Florida State, but flipped to play for the Michigan Wolverines. He rarely saw the field in his first two collegiate years in 2019 and 2020 with the Wolverines. In 2021, Morris became a role player coming off the bench. He accounted for 17 total tackles and 0.5 sacks. Morris became a full-time starter in 2022 as he accounted for 23 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He displayed his ability to be a solid run-stopper and his good motor as a strongside defensive end, which caught the attention of the Seahawks’ front office on being a fifth-round, 151st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He had a difficult start to his NFL career as he was placed on IR in the first month of his rookie season with a shoulder injury. Morris was able to play 15 games in the 2024 season through the special teams, but he only accounted for five total tackles. This past season, he was able to get on the field defensively as well as remain on special teams. Morris accounted for 18 total tackles, solo tackles and two tackles for loss.

What Morris Brings to the Seahawks

Morris was brought in for several key aspects that he displayed while at Michigan. He is a solid run-stopper with a high motor to be a surprising pass rusher from the strongside of the defense. At 6-6, 306 pounds, Morris has the body and the wingspan to be a solid force to push at the line of scrimmage. He has already shown the ability to play defensive end, but he has the size and motor to be a three-technique defensive tackle. He possesses the versatility to play multiple roles that head coach Mike Macdonald wants from his players.

The biggest obstacle for Morris is that he needs careful development. He needed time at Michigan to be a capable defender and, then, a full-time contributor. Morris needs to have that breakthrough athletically to become a capable player to be in the rotation for the Seahawks. The odds are against him with the positional shift of Rylie Mills to the defensive end this offseason. Morris needs to take that jump to take in all he has learned to see a potential breakthrough.

Is Morris in Danger of Being Cut?

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Mike Morris (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks will have to make difficult decisions with their roster moves. If Morris can’t make the breakout and is a rotational player, he is going to be a serious roster cut candidate. He is in the final year of his deal, where he is set to earn $1.225 million, but if he were cut during training camp, the Seahawks save $1.145 million with only a $80,519 dead cap hit. If Morris hasn’t shown he can take the leap forward, the Seahawks might move on from a disappointing pick. He has the size, experience, and knowledge he needs to show during training camp.

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